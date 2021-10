Over the weekend a viral clip from the 1990s began to make its way online and it came with a surprise twist ending. Featuring the first audience reactions in the UK to the "new" James Bond at the time Pierce Brosnan and his first 007 film GoldenWye, the clip concludes with the thoughts of none other than frequent fan-favorite Bond hopeful, Idris Elba. Sharing his thoughts on the film, Elba said: "He's really good. He's got all the charm and all the looks and you know what I mean? He's fit, he's strong and blah, blah, blah. Yeah, he's all right, he's all right."

