Why the Star Wars sequel movies failed, according to its original editor

By Samuel Roberts
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Star Wars sequel trilogy is a tough one to reflect on in retrospect – mostly because of its missed opportunities, and how hard The Rise of Skywalker worked to ignore the events of its predecessor. But a bigger authority on Star Wars thinks the sequels failed: Marcia Lucas, one...

