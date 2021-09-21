Ronnie Hickman Collects Tackles, Ohio State Has Third-Best Title Odds, and TreVeyon Henderson's a Beast After Contact

Ohio State finally got the chance to play deep into its bench in its fourth game of the season. For the first time in 2021 and in its final non-conference game of the year against Akron, Ohio State took care of business early and dominated its opponent. The Buckeyes took a 38-7 lead into halftime en route to a 59-7 final score, and because of that, they took most of their starters out of the game by the middle of the third quarter in order to get their backups some long-awaited reps.

