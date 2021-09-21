CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ronnie Hickman Collects Tackles, Ohio State Has Third-Best Title Odds, and TreVeyon Henderson's a Beast After Contact

By Kevin Harrish
Eleven Warriors
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI regret that I have to open today's Skull Session with news that Archie Griffin was wrong. See, the problem is TreVeyon Henderson is spectacular. Word of the Day: Lechery. SOMEBODY HAS TO DO IT. As frustrating as this defense has been, there have been at least some good things. And Ronnie Hickman is one of the more underrated bright spots so far this season.

Ronnie Hickman was never the favorite to become the starter at the Bullet position on the Ohio State team’s defense. Everyone, myself included, favored Craig Young. At 6’3” and 223 pounds, Young looked to be the perfect size for the hybrid linebacker/safety role. I thought Hickman was too small, would have trouble around the line of scrimmage at just 205 pounds, and wouldn’t be effective. Was I ever wrong about Ronnie Hickman.
