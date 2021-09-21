Anh Phoong: The Woman Behind the Billboard

When her agreed-upon interview spot, Masullo Pizza, is unexpectedly closed, personal injury attorney Anh Phoong rolls with it. Despite temperatures in the 90s, she pivots to the patio behind the empty restaurant, high heels crunching on the gravel, seemingly unbothered by the possibility that her hot pink dress could snag on an errant splinter from the bench she sits on. Nary a bead of sweat mars her makeup as her Chanel necklace and earrings glint in the sun. This mix of down-to-earth and glam is Phoong to a T.