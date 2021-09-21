CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 received a secret performance boost thanks to its latest system update

By Adam Vjestica
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
The PS5 has received a slight performance boost after its latest system update, according to the technical experts at Digital Foundry. In the latest Digital Foundry Direct Weekly, the team once again confirmed that the new PS5 – which is over 300 grams lighter – doesn’t perform any worse than the previous model, even though it runs slightly hotter due to its smaller heat sink.

