CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Collecting The Precious – Games Workshop: The Battle of Pelennor Fields

By elessar
TheOneRing.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur friends at Games Workshop sent us this incredible set from their Battle for Middle-earth strategy game, which is called The Battle of Pelennor Fields. In this set, you get to build and paint your characters to replicate what you saw on film. Then fans can use the rules book and strategy guide to play out a very D&D type game, involving our favorite characters. As you will see in this review and picture, you get a ton of stuff with the set, which comes in at $158. You also will need to buy the paint set, and that will cost you $45, but based on what you can do with these sets, even putting all the costs together, it’s still a pretty fair price for everything.

www.theonering.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney Classic Games Collection Announced

After releasing the Aladdin and The Lion King video games in a remastered collection within the past few years, Disney has a new package of Disney games: The Disney Classic Games Collection. This one includes Aladdin and The Lion King once more, but it sweetens the deal even more by including The Jungle Book as well. It's currently scheduled to release at some point during Fall 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Castlevania Advance Collection games listed

UPDATE: Castlevania Advance Collection was announced (finally!) during tonight's Nintendo Direct - and it's out now on the eShop priced £15.99. The compilation includes classic Castlevania games from the Game Boy Advance and Super NES:. Castlevania: Circle of the Moon. Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. Castlevania: Dracula...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Aerial Battle Game The Falconeer Comes To Stadia In October

Stadia continues to grow its library of available games, and today Google has announced that The Falconeer will be joining the lineup. The game will officially release on October 5 for the platform. So there are still a few more weeks to wait before you can download it. Having said...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Games Workshop#Strategy Game
Nintendo Enthusiast

Lil Gator Game is an ultra-precious Playtonic Friends Switch adventure

Playtonic Friends, the indie publishing arm of Playtonic Games, and developer MegaWobble have revealed the announcement trailer for Lil Gator Game, an adorable adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. Said gator has a very The Legend of Zelda Link look to him, and he does a lot of very Link-like things, like smash pots, slide on his shield, and go climbing and swimming. And it all just looks so ridiculously serene, between the soft visuals and pleasant music.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

SGC: Short Games Collection #1

Sign In to follow. Follow SGC: Short Games Collection #1, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: All Fields Collectibles

Please note that this guide is a work in progress. Check back soon, as we will be filling out this and all our other guides as we discover more in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Here's where to find all the collectibles in Fields. #1 From Fields warp stone, go to...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Battle Bands: Rock & Roll Deckbuilder Offers Unique Spin On Collectible Games

Time to get the band back together -- or maybe just "together," for the demo of Aerie Digital's Battle Bands: Rock & Roll Deckbuilder, which is available now until October 8. Touting the tagline "the deck is your instrument," Battle Bands offers solo or co-op play in a roguelike campaign with challenging AI bosses and loads of customization options.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

WoW Classic Season of Mastery promises big changes to vanilla gameplay

Earlier in the year, Blizzard said it was plotting something for those who wanted a fresh start in World of Warcraft Classic, and now we’ve learned what that thing is. Blizzard has announced WoW Classic Season of Mastery servers, new realms that will give players a fresh start in WoW Classic with some significant changes to the vanilla WoW formula. … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
vegasnews.com

World Series of Poker Adds Online Brackets to 2021 Series

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) returns to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in less than two weeks, and is proud to announce the return of online WSOP® gold bracelet events throughout the 2021 tournament. Each Sunday throughout the tournament, WSOP.com will host a gold bracelet...
LAS VEGAS, NV
epicstream.com

Squid Game Director Confirms Battle Royale Connection

It seems like the entire world is currently enthralled with Squid Game and that means certain comparisons to other stories where people are forced to fight to the death for a prize. But don't dare compare the Netflix series to the Hunger Games. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has just confirmed that the show actually has a connection to the equally brutal manga Battle Royale.
COMICS
Outdoor Life

The Best Skinning Knife to Field-Dress Game

You might assume by its name that the skinning knife has a single job. You’d be wrong. The best skinning knife has a versatile blade design to enable you to field-dress game, remove and then flesh the hide, whittle a tent peg, and then carve a toy boat in the spare time they’ll give you. There are both fixed-blade skinning knives and folding skinning knives. The best are sharp out of the box and designed to take and keep an edge when they dull. They’re our ultimate survival gear, and they’ll take care of you if you first take care of them.
LIFESTYLE
esri.com

Oriented imagery meets field data collection

This article describes how you can configure an ArcGIS QuickCapture project to collect oriented imagery, and how to build a web application with ArcGIS Experience Builder to explore it. Following the steps will take about 45 minutes of fun. Oriented imagery. What?. It’s generally accepted that imagery taken looking straight...
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Best Lego deals for October 2021: Biggest discounts on kids’ and adult sets

Lego has had something of a renaissance over the past year. That’s perhaps unsurprising given that the infamous Danish brick has something for everyone, of any age, ability and interest.The company has come a long way since its founding in 1932, growing from a small carpenter’s workshop into a global toy enterprise. Named “Toy of the Century” by Fortune Magazine and the British Association of Toy Retailers back in 2000 for the second time, the present-day bricks were first launched in 1958. And its popular Technic, Duplo and Lego Creator ranges were released over the next few decades.While Lego’s great...
SHOPPING
Only In Ohio

You’ll Love Getting Lost In Tom’s Maze, An Epic And Award-Winning Corn Maze In Ohio

One of the best parts about fall is embracing all that the season has to offer: pumpkin-flavored goodies, farm markets, foliage-lined hiking trails, and all kinds of seasonal activities. At the top of our list this year is Tom’s Maze, one of the most iconic corn mazes in Ohio. Located in Germantown, this corn maze […] The post You’ll Love Getting Lost In Tom’s Maze, An Epic And Award-Winning Corn Maze In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy