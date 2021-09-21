The next big AI startup IPO? Why Samsara’s data really is the new oil

Despite a rocky year due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Oyo Hotels and Rooms is preparing to file for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise roughly $1 billion. The Indian hospitality startup is expected to file for the IPO next week in Mumbai, with an offering that could be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, Reuters reported Thursday (Sept. 23), citing a source. The offering will consist of fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from current shareholders, the source said. Oyo, which is backed by SoftBank, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO