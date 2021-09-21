CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The next big AI startup IPO? Why Samsara’s data really is the new oil

By Joe Williams
protocol.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsara entered last year as one of the world's most valuable artificial intelligence startups. But for a minute, the pandemic threatened to change its trajectory. In May 2020, in the midst of COVID-19's rapid spread across the globe, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed company closed a $400 million down-round that valued the company at a reported $5.4 billion and laid off 300 employees — amounting to 18% of the staff. It remained one of the world's more prominent AI upstarts, but it was a hiccup in an otherwise impressive growth trajectory.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The painful history of IBM Cloud

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: how IBM squandered its cloud-era chances, Cloudflare thinks it can take on AWS, and the strangest thing Satya Nadella ever did. The Big Story. I guess that's why they...
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

If data is the new oil, then enterprise NFTs are the tankers. Here's why

There is enormous value to be realised in treating data as an asset - but doing so presents challenges as well. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a way to overcome these technological, regulatory and incentive-related barriers. While data and data analytics are undeniably important, many enterprises are becoming increasingly disillusioned with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Real Time Data#Ai
protocol.com

Affirm plans to let customers buy and sell crypto

Affirm is planning to introduce a debit card that would let customers buy and sell crypto. How EA got into mobile — and figured out the future of gaming. EA's acquisition of Playdemic and Glu Mobile signals how aggressively the game publisher wants to cement its position in sports and expand into the mobile gaming market.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Crypto crackdowns and fintech super apps

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Ben Pimentel joins the show to discuss China's aggressive moves against the crypto industry, Robinhood and Coinbase's battle for crypto supremacy, and PayPal's new financial super app. Then Tomio Geron explains what's going on at Binance, and why the largest crypto exchange in the world is under so much regulatory scrutiny.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
foodlogistics.com

How AI is Fixing Logistics and Freight Procurement’s Data Blindspots

Much like many other business verticals, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has completely upended the logistics management and freight procurement spaces. And with that, many shippers and carriers are leaving no stone unturned to find inefficiencies in their operations so they can drive more revenue and cut down on waste. And, one of the biggest challenges they’re trying to overcome is the significant data gaps that exist in their operations.
INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly eyeing a gaming fund

Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly raising a new gaming fund, adding it to a series of specialized funds the Silicon Valley venture firm has raised in the past few years. According to Insider, the firm is still hunting for a general partner to lead the fund. It already has gaming specialists on its consumer team, including Jonathan Lai who previously led gaming investments at Tencent and had been a product manager at Riot Games. Investing in games wouldn't be new territory for a16z. The firm made big investments in companies like Roblox, and recently led a $4.6 million round in Philippines-based blockchain gaming startup Yield Guild Games.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Indian Hotel Startup Oyo Prepping IPO

Despite a rocky year due to COVID-related travel restrictions, Oyo Hotels and Rooms is preparing to file for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise roughly $1 billion. The Indian hospitality startup is expected to file for the IPO next week in Mumbai, with an offering that could be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, Reuters reported Thursday (Sept. 23), citing a source. The offering will consist of fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from current shareholders, the source said. Oyo, which is backed by SoftBank, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Ex-VP of Huawei’s Global Supply Chain Joins AI Startup Denglin Technology

(Yicai Global) Sept. 22 -- Yang Jian, former vice president of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies’ global supply chain, has joined artificial intelligence startup Denglin Technology as vice president of global operations. Yang will be responsible for mass production, integration of supply chain resources, and refining operations to meet growing...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Robotics AI Startup Cogniteam Raises $4.2M

Cogniteam, an advanced robotics AI software development company, recently raised $4.2 million of private investment equity, led by Seabarn Management’s Founder & CEO, Andrew Owens. Cogniteam has developed an AI, cloud-based robot programming and automation system, for the development, maintenance, control, and deployment of robots and fleets. This will enable...
ENGINEERING
San Francisco Examiner

SF’s next big unicorns aren’t startups. They’re people

Technology’s titans have taken an absolute beating in the court of public opinion in recent years. From Trump election hacking on Facebook to boycotts of YouTube to massive data breaches at Apple and Uber, it’s no wonder the industry sports a collective public relations shiner. But these moments of public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VentureBeat

LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 spotlights the enterprise data stack

Startups are capitalizing on the growing gaps across enterprise data stacks as the stresses of keeping customers loyal, keeping infrastructure secure, and keeping virtual teams collaborative force rapid change throughout the industry. Sixty percent of LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 see enterprises as the key to the future. Four of...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Zoox Smart Data to showcase advanced innovations in big data and AI technology at HITEC 2021

ALPHARETTA, GA - Zoox Smart Data, an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, is set to exhibit its latest technological innovations at HITEC 2021 in Dallas, Texas. During the event, which will take place from September 27-30, Zoox will offer visitors at Booth #5112 the opportunity to learn how innovations in big data technology can empower a hotel’s existing network infrastructure with the ability to maximize guest experience personalization while creating additional streams of revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Israel’s Blumberg Capital Secures $225M to Invest in Early-Stage AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Fintech Ventures

Revealed on Friday (September 18, 2021) that it has secured $225 million as part of its fifth fund, which focuses on making strategic investments into early-stage ventures. Blumberg was established around 30 years back by Jewish entrepreneur David Blumberg and has reportedly invested in hundreds of startups across the globe. The VC company has invested in 17 different firms through its fourth fund, which includes Israeli firms Zone7 and VERAI.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI

Training data is the last bastion that defines the unique features of your AI-driven product. Product management in ML and AI today is essentially all about data management. Data labeling is required at every stage: first, when you collect the training set, then when you validate the quality of the model you trained on it; and then to control how the model actually works in real life after production deployment. For a mature AI product, it is essential to set up the process of continuous improvement, where regular data updating plays a key role.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy