It Took Elon Musk a Few Words to Offer the Best Leadership Advice You Will Hear Today

By Marcel Schwantes
Inc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2018, in an email intended for his employees which was eventually leaked to the public, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a noteworthy "warning" to his managers. The warning?. Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the "chain of command." Any manager who attempts to enforce chain of command communication will soon find themselves working elsewhere.

