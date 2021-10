At some point as family members, neighbors, or friends are planning their estates you might be asked whether you would be willing to serve as a trustee. Especially if you have not had this experience in the past it would be reasonable to ask for further information. A source to which I belong, Elder Law Answers, www.elderlawanswers.com recently published a list of six questions to ask before accepting the honor and the responsibility. I would add a few more but the list is also excellent as it stands. Briefly stated the questions are as follows with my commentary.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO