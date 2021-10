After several delays (pandemic-related and otherwise), next week marks the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It’s a museum organized by the same group that gives us the Oscars each year, and the venue includes a 33,000-square-foot theater designed by Renzo Piano for public programming, performances, and (fittingly) movie premieres. The ultra-slick spherical glass and steel building looks like an otherworldly structure that landed smack dab in the middle of West Hollywood, while the museum’s exhibitions live in an adjoining Art Deco space that feels very Old Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO