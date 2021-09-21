CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Ideas: Let Nature Clean the Recyclables

By Earth911
Earth 911
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spring of 2021, I had to clean out a plastic Nutella jar so I could recycle it. I find it very difficult to clean remnants of Nutella, peanut butter, or honey out of plastic or glass jars. And I’d rather not wash those remnants down the drain because fat, oil, and grease are bad for the plumbing and septic system. Then I heard a tip on how to make a homemade ant poison, and it gave me an idea about how I could let nature clean food residue out of my recyclables.

