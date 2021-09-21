Your Ideas: Let Nature Clean the Recyclables

Let’s face it, the house isn’t really clean if the bathroom isn’t clean, and the bathroom doesn’t truly feel clean when there’s mold on the walls in the shower. You know, that buildup of black guck between the tiles? Yeah, that. While there are so many cleaning solutions, sprays, and scrubbing devices you try that may of may not work, you can actually do it effortlessly with a few things you already have on hand — a little bleach, some baking soda, and cling wrap.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 19 DAYS AGO