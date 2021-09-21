Extra Points: Barry-ing The Lead

BOSTON (CBS) — When Bill Belichick traded Jamie Collins in the middle of the 2016 season, it immediately joined the list of shocking moves made by the Patriots’ boss. Might Belichick be willing to pull off another? Collins was officially released by the Lions on Tuesday, after the team spent the past week trying to find a trade partner. #Lions have released ILB Jamie Collins. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2021 The release means that any team interested in signing Collins would not have to pay his previous contract, thus making him a much more appealing addition for interested teams. Collins, a second-round pick by...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO