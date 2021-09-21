Steelers Podcast: Why the Steelers WILL beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

Football is a rough and physical sport that includes big athletes often doing really mean things to one another during the course of an average game. In fact, I believe that could be the job description of your typical football player. Football is such a physical sport, these players have been known to do really weird things to psyche themselves up before games. They paint their faces. They let out guttural screams as they run through tunnels. They headbutt their teammates. They dent their lockers. They expose their abs. They find players on the opposite team and let them know it’s going to be a long day for them.

