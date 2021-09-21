CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Podcast: Why the Steelers WILL beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers were considerable favorites before they fell to the Raiders on Sunday. Now the national media has changed their minds about the decline of the Men of Steel. Can the Steelers beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday? One BTSC podcaster definitely thinks that it is a given. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 offseason and beyond.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Beck
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the loss to the Bengals in Week 3?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a dud of a performance in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals as they fell 24–10 at Heinz Field. With the Steelers experiencing a second-straight loss, and many readers feeling awarding a game ball in a losing performance should not be done, Jeff Hartman and I put our heads together and decided that, when the Steelers lose a game, we will look at the “Dud of the Week.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#American Football#Steelers Podcast#The Cincinnati Bengals#Raiders#The Men Of Steel#Btsc#Steeler Nation#Spotify
chatsports.com

Steelers Post-Game Podcast: Decimated Steelers get beat up on both sides of the ball, 26-17

The Steelers injury report did them no favors before the game by losing Joe Haden and Devin Bush, but it got worse early as Tyson Alualu and T.J. Watt went off in the first half with injuries. The Steelers defense couldn’t stop Derek Carr and were defeated 26-17. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 3 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase... This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion. The rules are still the same... Quick rundown of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

How the Bengals’ defense plans to counter the Steelers’ offense in Week 3

When the Pittsburgh Steelers play a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, an AFC North rival, there is not a lot of uncertainty surrounding the matchup. Sure, fans know the big name players from their division foe, but a lot can change from one year to the next. With that said,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals at Steelers: Defense Could Reign Supreme on Sunday in Pittsburgh

The Bengals visit Pittsburgh Sunday for their first AFC North matchup of the season. Heinz Field has not been friendly to Cincinnati as the Steelers have won five straight and 8-of-10 matchups against the Bengals on their home field. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, going 67-36 overall, including two playoff...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Putting a fullback on the field may not give the Steelers a boost in their running game

It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers fans are dealing with the same story that came across in the second half of the 2020 season: The team is just unable to run the football. With a revamped offensive line and a shiny new running back, it’s hard to say when everything will come together for the Steelers to find at least some success in the running game. With things not currently showing effective results, fans have their own ideas of some other things the Steelers can try in order to get the job done.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Taunting is just the latest NFL rule that could ruin a Steelers game for absolutely no reason

Football is a rough and physical sport that includes big athletes often doing really mean things to one another during the course of an average game. In fact, I believe that could be the job description of your typical football player. Football is such a physical sport, these players have been known to do really weird things to psyche themselves up before games. They paint their faces. They let out guttural screams as they run through tunnels. They headbutt their teammates. They dent their lockers. They expose their abs. They find players on the opposite team and let them know it’s going to be a long day for them.
NFL
chatsports.com

Why 1st downs will be critical for the Steelers offense vs. the Bengals in Week 3

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday in an AFC North clash that, while it’s early in the season, will give the winner at least a share of the division lead (all four teams are 1-1). Before we get to that game, though, let’s look back at an issue that plagued the offense in last week’s 26-17 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers need a big game out of Ben Roethlisberger if they want to beat the Bengals

Let’s call a spade a spade, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has not been good here in 2021. A lot of the blame can be placed on the shoulders of the offensive line, but an equal amount can be placed on the back of the Steelers future hall of fame quarterback. In a lot of ways Ben Roethlisberger has struggled, his deep ball has been off, he’s throwing a lot of check downs on third and long situations, and he hasn't made many game changing plays we have become accustomed to seeing throughout his NFL career. On Sunday, at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, Roethlisberger will need to clean a lot of these issues up to keep pace in the AFC North.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 3 Primer: Cincinnati Bengals (1-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)

The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last time these teams met former Bengals quarterback (and current Cincinnati hero) Ryan Finley ran for an upset win on Monday Night Football. Now they are matching up for an important divisional matchup while every AFC North team is sitting at (1-1).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy