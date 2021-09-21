Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market Size, Revenue, Application, Types, Trends in Future, Scope to 2028
Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market is accounted for $726.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,385.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing incidence of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry and raising awareness among the manufacturers and consumers. However, high capital expenditure of anti-counterfeit technology systems may restrain the market growth.kyn24.com
