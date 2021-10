The Ji.hlava Film Festival has launched New Visions Forum and Market, a financing, co-production and networking event. The program will present 16 new documentary projects by U.S. filmmakers to the more than 1,000 film professionals who are expected to take part in the festival physically and online. The objective it to connect the U.S. documentary filmmakers with potential co-producers, distributors, sales representatives and film festivals from Europe. The director-producer pair behind the projects will pitch to a jury composed of Godfrey Reggio, Sara Dosa, Fern Silva and Brent Chesanek, among others. The event will take place on Oct. 28-29. The projects, in...

