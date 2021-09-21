CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Has Manufactured Only a Handful of Galaxy S21 FE Units

By Furqan Shahid
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are sure that the Galaxy S21 FE is going to launch soon. However, getting your hands on one might not be as easy as some would think. According to a tip from Max Jambor, Samsung has manufactured just over 10,000 Galaxy S21 FE units so far. The number might look significant to some, but it is considered a handful in the smartphone industry for all the right reasons. The number is small enough not even to match the requirements for a single region.

