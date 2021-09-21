Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries
Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more...www.greenwichtime.com
Comments / 3