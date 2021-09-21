CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere Among Stars Urging World Leaders to Give COVID Vaccines to Developing Countries

By Selome Hailu
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Longoria, Anne Hathaway, Debbie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Richard Gere, Connie Britton and other Hollywood notables have signed an open letter urging world leaders to make COVID-19 vaccines widely available in developing countries. On Tuesday, humanitarian organization Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) released the open letter with more...

Julie Miller
7d ago

omg thank you! thank you for calling the pandemic what is really is! a pandemic which can be stopped at any time, because you, the elites, are tired of living in your million dollar homes and are bored, yahn yahn! Stop bullying others because you have anxiety about a virus and you chose to turn your back on God! You see, we here in Elk cove, we dont wear no masks or even vaccinate, so just stay at home and let the rest of us keep in living!

