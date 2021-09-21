Alan Wake Remastered Switch Version Rated in Brazil; To be Published by Epic Games Publishing

Alan Wake originally came out in 2010 for the Xbox 360. It was developed by Remedy Studios who are now mostly known for their work on the often overlooked gem Control. Alan Wake is a psychological thriller that’s about a man who is searching for his wife that disappeared during her vacation within a small town called Bright Falls, Washington. Alan is a novelist who is deep into his current novel and while he is searching for his wife, he is beginning to notice events of his book come to life. The game unfolds as a typical thriller television series that is akin to Twin Peaks. There is a total of six episodes in the playthrough that is also complemented by DLC called “The Writer” and “The Signal.” Additionally, there is even a live-action series that serves as the prologue to Alan Wake that’s called simply “Bright Falls.”

