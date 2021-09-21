CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Wake Remastered Switch Version Rated in Brazil; To be Published by Epic Games Publishing

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake Remastered has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the Ministry of Justice in Brazil. Ahead of the remaster’s global release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S next month, Remedy’s title has now also supposedly also been rated for Nintendo’s hybrid platform. As spotted on Twitter by a Brazilian journalist, the Switch port is said to be published by Epic Games Publishing.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

