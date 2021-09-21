CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hospital operator Mediclinic gets Africa's first sustainability-linked loan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wB59_0c2vIIJj00
The Mediclinic logo is seen in Dubai, UAE February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Mediclinic (MDCM.L) has refinanced 8.45 billion rand ($575.26 million) in loans through Rand Merchant Bank, the hospital operator said on Tuesday, in what the bank described as Africa's first sustainability-linked banking facility.

Investors and environmentalists have been critical of South African banks for not doing enough to meet sustainability targets and being easy on funding to fossil fuel based projects.

Under pressure, the top four banks in the country have taken measures such as reducing funding for coal and increasing exposure to renewable and environmentally sustainable projects.

"By achieving pre-agreed sustainability performance targets, Mediclinic Southern Africa will benefit from a reduced facility margin through an incentive-based pricing mechanism," the country's third biggest hospital chain operator said.

The targets are directly linked to key group environmental and social goals of progressing to becoming carbon neutral with zero waste to landfill by 2030, it said.

RMB, a division of FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J), said the loan was Africa' first syndicated sustainability-linked loan arranged by a bank in Africa.

South Africa's FirstRand, among the country's top banks, said last week that it will end funding for new coal-fired power stations and coal mines as part of its initiative to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. read more

It is among the two top banks out of four in the country to have explicitly announced a halt to fossil fuel-based funding.

Nedbank Group (NEDJ.J) had said in April it would stop funding new thermal coal mines by 2025 as it plans to phase out fossil fuel exposure over the next 24 years.

($1 = 14.6889 rand)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

South Africa Airways resumes operations in Ghana

South Africa Airways has re-launched its passenger flight operations from Johannesburg to Accra to deepen Ghana and South Africa bilateral relations in the airline transportation industry. The SA 052 Airbus first flight arrived Friday night at 2254 hours at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Mr Kweku Ofori-Asiamah, the Minister...
LIFESTYLE
milwaukeesun.com

Indel Money partners with IndusInd Bank for India's first conventional gold loan co-lending partnership

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indel Money, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) pioneering in gold loans, has entered into a first-of-its-kind conventional gold loan co-lending partnership with IndusInd Bank to offer gold loans at competitive rates to a bigger and diverse segment of borrowers. Under the co-lending partnership agreement,...
BUSINESS
windpowermonthly.com

Planned 10GW green hydrogen project could include Africa’s first offshore wind farm

Mauritania has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK oil and gas firm Chariot for a green hydrogen project of up to 10GW. The Project Nour agreement covers feasibility studies for one offshore and two onshore areas covering 14,400km². Chariot would use the areas to develop 10GW of solar and wind capacity to feed electrolysers producing green hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mines#Sustainability#Rand Merchant Bank#South African#Firstrand Ltd#Nedbank Group
thepaypers.com

Yabx expands operations and service offerings in Africa

Netherlands-based Yabx has announced it aims for expanding its market share in the digital lending space in Africa. With partnership agreements signed with banks and wallet operators in several East, West, and Central African countries, Yabx is focused on market expansion and launching new service offerings to cater to customer needs.
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

South Africa's first skywalk will be a doozy

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency this month unveiled the God's Window Skywalk project in the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve in South Africa. Once complete in 2023, the project will allow visitors to experience one of South Africa's most iconic vistas in an entirely new way. Located along Mpumalanga's...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Dinosaurs: 'Bizarre' fossil is Africa's first ankylosaur

"Think of a coffee table. Short, broad, covered in spikes and walking towards you. That's an ankylosaur!" Dr Susie Maidment is describing a fabulous new fossil in her possession. All she has is a section of rib with prongs attached. But even from just this, the palaeontologist can tell it's...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
simpleflying.com

What Was Africa’s First Airline?

Given Africa’s long list of colonial rulers, it would be easy to assume that the first African airlines would have European roots. However, Africa’s first airline, while closely connected to Europe, is probably not the one you would have first guessed. In 1931 British consulting aeronautical engineer Alan Muntz visited...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

China's industrial profits sustain stable growth in first eight months

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms maintained steady growth momentum in the first eight months of the year as industrial production continued to firm up and business operations kept improving, official data showed on Tuesday. Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy