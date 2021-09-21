Following New Haven officer's death, fellow officer remains detained
Nevada jail officials say a New Haven police officer charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer remains detained.www.audacy.com
Nevada jail officials say a New Haven police officer charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer remains detained.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.https://www.audacy.com/wtic
Comments / 0