Following New Haven officer's death, fellow officer remains detained

WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 9 days ago

Nevada jail officials say a New Haven police officer charged with driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer remains detained.

www.audacy.com

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

