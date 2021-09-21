Following New Haven officer's death, fellow officer remains detained

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ Waterbury Police arrest a man, who was shot along with a 10-year-old child, in connection with the shooting of a woman that same day. City Police allege Derek St. Hilaire, 21, shot an 18-year-old woman in the buttocks on John Street on the evening of September 23. She received non-life threatening injuries.

