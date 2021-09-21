CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Son of Australia rugby great Lynagh called up by England

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

He was born in Italy, is the son of one of Australia's greatest rugby players, and is now set to play on the international stage for England. Louis Lynagh was one of eight uncapped players called up to an enlarged training squad by England on Tuesday ahead of the team's November test matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

