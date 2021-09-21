CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas abortion bill sparks debate on college campuses

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
KOMO News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - The Texas law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware they are pregnant, is sparking fierce debate between college students, including on the campus of Texas A&M. “While it is one of the most strict...

komonews.com

New York Post

Texas’ new law forces Americans to have the abortion debate we need

One of the problems with abortion law is that it’s difficult to separate how we feel about abortion from how we feel about the law. This is worth keeping in mind as Texas and Florida Republicans, who are pushing legislatively against abortion, prepare to face down congressional Democrats pushing the other way. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a Dec. 1 date to begin hearings in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case that could end with the high court vacating Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion.
TEXAS STATE
drurymirror.org

Senate Bill 8: Drury perspectives on Texas’ new abortion law

On Sept. 1, 2021, a new law came into effect in the state of Texas. This law, aptly named Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), is made to effectively stop abortions in women who are over six weeks pregnant. However, this law is unusual in the sense that it is not...
TEXAS STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

State Democrats fear Texas-style abortion bill in Georgia

ATLANTA – Just over a week before a U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on Georgia’s controversial abortion law, state Democrats said Wednesday they will continue fighting any Republican efforts to curtail reproductive rights in the future. In a virtual press conference also attended by a Planned Parenthood official,...
GEORGIA STATE
romper.com

Texas Just Passed Another Extreme Anti-Abortion Bill

Less than a month after a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in Texas, state legislators have passed a new anti-abortion bill, this time focusing on limiting medication abortions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new bill into law, which bans abortion-inducing drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol from being used in the state seven weeks into a pregnancy. Reproductive rights advocates have consistently called medication abortion safe and effective.
TEXAS STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Texas-style ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill filed in Florida

State Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, filed a proposal Wednesday that aims to follow Texas’ lead in blocking physicians from performing abortions if there is a “detectable fetal heartbeat.”. The 40-page proposal (HB 167), dubbed the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” would require doctors to test for fetal heartbeats, which can occur six...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Times

New Florida abortion bill replicates Texas’ sweeping ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An abortion bill similar to one signed into law in Texas was filed in Florida on Wednesday that would ban most abortions in the state and would allow lawsuits against doctors who violate it. The legislation filed by Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby immediately met with opposition from...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida lawmaker introduces abortion bill modeled after Texas law

A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday modeled after Texas' new law prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, or roughly six weeks — before many people know they are pregnant. Why it matters: Similar bills introduced to the Florida legislature have failed, but that was before the Supreme...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

How does Florida abortion bill compare to Texas' abortion law?

AUSTIN, Texas — A Florida state representative has introduced an abortion bill weeks after Texas' new abortion law went into effect. State Rep. Webster Barnaby's bill would require doctors to alert women who are seeking an abortion if a "fetal heartbeat" is detectable and prohibits a physician from conducting an abortion if it's detected. This can occur six to eight weeks into a pregnancy. Current Florida law allows for abortions to be conducted up to 24 weeks into gestation except in cases of life or health endangerment.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Interactive

Texas abortion ban heats up debate in Florida: How available is abortion now?

Abortion rights advocates are mobilizing supporters to fight legislation anticipated from the Republican-controlled state Legislature to adopt an abortion ban similar to Texas's new law. The Texas law that took effect Sept. 1 prohibits abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and does not make exceptions for...
FLORIDA STATE
kcountry1057.com

Pro-Life Wildcats spark discussions about abortion on UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The Students for Life of America group at the University of Kentucky, also known as Pro-Life Wildcats, hosted the See Me Now tour on Monday to raise awareness about abortion methods. “The display is based around the violence of abortion,” explained Matthew Burton, president of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
criernewsroom.com

Texas’ abortion bill is an attack on free choice

A new state law restricting abortion access went into effect in Texas. Known as SB (Senate Bill) 8, the new law effectively bans all abortions past six weeks of pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat is detected; in addition, the law makes no distinction between pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The law stands in violation to Supreme Court precedent which prohibits states from banning abortions before fetal viability, about 22 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy. This law also represents a shameless attack on Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to choose, and sets a precedent that citizens may be deputized to enforce a constitutionally questionable law; the state can shirk a legal challenge to the law by saying they are not responsible for enforcing it. The law is unique in the fact that government officials are prohibited from enforcing the six-week limit on abortions; instead, the law encourages citizens to sue clinics, doctors, and others who assisted in helping someone get abortions. Under SB8, the patient themselves may not be sued, but plaintiffs who sue those who assisted in an illegal abortion and win can collect up to $10,000 and receive compensation for any legal costs incurred. Victorious defendants are not entitled to having their legal costs covered.
TEXAS STATE
wglt.org

The House Will Vote On A Bill Meant To Counter Texas-Style Abortion Bans

The U.S. House will vote Friday on a bill that protects a person's access to abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing the Women's Health Protection Act to floor in response to S.B. 8, a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, before most people realize they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law from taking effect, although the decision leaves the door open for future challenges.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FMX 94.5

Texas Lawmakers Getting Death Threats Over Abortion Bill

Those who are in the public eye are used to the angry phone calls, tweets, and letters they receive. For lawmakers, commentators, and others it comes with the job and most learn to have thick skin early in their careers. Sadly, death threats are also something that people who are...
TEXAS STATE
wksu.org

Controversial Abortion Bill Sparks Protest at Ohio Statehouse

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning on a bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade in a Mississippi case that will be argued in December. The bill is known as a "trigger ban," and it would also make illegal "promoting abortion,” and possessing, selling or advertising “drugs, medicine, instrument or device to cause an abortion.”
OHIO STATE
KOMO News

What do college students think about migrant camps in Del Rio?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - What do college students think about the ongoing border crisis and the migrant camps in Del Rio, Texas?. “When they saw these pictures, they were stunned by how many immigrants are pouring into our country,” said Campus Reform reporter Addison Smith to The National Desk’s Scott Thuman.
IMMIGRATION
Roll Call Online

House Oversight Committee debates Texas abortion law

Rep. Cori Bush was raped at a church camp as a teenager. A month later, she realized she was pregnant and sought out an abortion, she said at a hearing Thursday. “I knew it was a decision I needed to make for myself, so I did,” said the Missouri Democrat, who called it the hardest decision she ever made. “Today, I sit before you as that nurse, and as a pastor, activist, survivor, single mom, and congresswoman to testify that in the summer of 1994, I was raped, became pregnant, and chose to have an abortion.”
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

The Texas GOP lawmaker behind the abortion ban, voting restrictions bill and more

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the most consequential bills of the year last month — the elections overhaul that caused House Democrats to flee the state for nearly six weeks — he chose the East Texas city of Tyler.
TEXAS STATE

