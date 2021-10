The damage, destruction, and loss of life caused by natural disasters has exploded over the past two decades due to climate change, with 2021 shaping up to be one of the worst, if not the worst, years ever. From devastating wildfires in the Western states to ferocious hurricanes and flooding in the Gulf and East Coast states, the losses caused by extreme weather events will only continue to get worse in the years and decades to come.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO