Trudeau wins historic third term, but without coveted majority

By Theophilos Argitis, Kait Bolongaro Bloomberg News (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 10 days ago

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win a third term in a snap election but fall short of regaining the parliamentary majority he was seeking. CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. projected his governing Liberal Party will win a plurality of seats and form a minority government.

WCAX

Trudeau’s party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

TORONTO (AP) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party has secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Trudeau entered Monday’s election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t...
POLITICS
AFP

Trudeau begins third term weakened at helm of Canada minority government

Justin Trudeau's snap election gamble has landed the Canadian leader back at square one: reelected without a majority, the liberal prime minister will once more need backing from opposition rivals to govern. His Liberals were leading or elected in 158 out of 338 electoral districts, according to official projections Tuesday morning. The Conservatives, with 119 seats, will return to Ottawa as official opposition, while Trudeau will need to try to secure support from smaller factions -- the separatist Bloc Quebecois (with 34 seats) or the leftist New Democrats (25) -- to pass his agenda. Before going back to work, Trudeau gladhanded commuters at a subway station in his Montreal electoral district of Papineau. "It is I who thank you," he told supporters, snapping selfies with a few.
POLITICS
theenergymix.com

LIBERAL MINORITY: 60% Vote for Climate Action as Trudeau Wins Third Term

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a third term, more climate hawks took seats in the House of Commons, and nearly a dozen organizations demanded immediate action on the climate emergency as Canada’s $650-million pandemic election produced another minority parliament Monday night. The total price tag for the campaign was about...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Justin Trudeau Liberals Set To Win Third Term In Canada Election

Canadians returned Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power Monday in hotly contested elections against a rookie conservative leader, according to projections by television networks. But with polls likely to still be reporting results into the next morning, it wasn't yet clear if his party managed to secure an absolute...
POLITICS
Justin Trudeau
dallassun.com

Justin Trudeau set for third term after 156 seat victory

OTTAWA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau is to continue his third mandate as prime minister in his second minority government. Trudeau's party has won 156 seats of the House of Commons in the 44th general election, followed by the Conservative Party with 121 seats, Bloc Quebecois 32, the New Democratic Party 27 and the Green Party two, according to local media.
POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Canada’s main opposition party concedes defeat after PM Trudeau wins third term

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Erin O’Toole, the leader of Canada’s main opposition Conservative Party, conceded defeat on Tuesday after failing to block Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals from securing a third term. Speaking to supporters in his home electoral district outside Toronto, O’Toole said he had called Trudeau to congratulate him....
POLITICS
