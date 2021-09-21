CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
bp joins multi-billion-dollar hydrogen effort in UK, UAE

By Smart Energy International
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBp has partnered with Abu Dhabi energy firms ADNOC and Masdar to decarbonize the UK and United Arab Emirates’ energy and transportation systems. The three companies will invest in clean energy and low-carbon energy across the UK and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Three agreements signed by the companies will enable billions of dollars to be invested to create low-carbon hydrogen hubs, green jobs and help the two countries move closer to decarbonization goals.

www.renewableenergyworld.com

