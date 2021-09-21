bp joins multi-billion-dollar hydrogen effort in UK, UAE

Shares in Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain soared nearly 20% following reports the company has received a multi-billion pound bid for the company from US rival Draftkings.The deal is understood to involve a cash and shares arrangement, which will see Entain shareholders receive stakes in Draftkings, which is listed in the US, according to CNBC which first reported the bid.CNBC reported the bid is expected to be around 20 billion dollars (£14.6 billion), although sources close to the deal have told the PA news agency it could be higher.Entain declined to comment.It is the second time the company has faced a bid from a rival this year, with MGM offering £8.1 billion for the gambling giant in January.That bid was rejected by the board for undervaluing the company and MGM walked away from any deal.Both companies still have a US joint venture together, which has grown following the easing of gambling laws in the country.Draftkings launched in the US in 2012 as a fantasy sports league business but has since become an online bookie, with revenues expected to hit one billion dollars (£730 million) this year.

GAMBLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO