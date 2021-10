Unseasonably warm temperatures have delayed the start of American Crystal Sugar Co.’s stockpile harvest for at least a few days. Farmers who grow sugarbeets for the company originally had planned to start harvesting their crop at 12:01 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1. However, high temperatures expected that day and on Saturday and, in some parts of the Red River Valley, on Sunday, are forecast to be in the low 70s, which is about 15 to 20 degrees higher than is optimal for digging.

