Physics

Field-induced quantum spin disordered state in spin-1/2 honeycomb magnet NaCoTeO

By Gaoting Lin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3833-7501
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin-orbit coupled honeycomb magnets with the Kitaev interaction have received a lot of attention due to their potential of hosting exotic quantum states including quantum spin liquids. Thus far, the most studied Kitaev systems are 4d/5d-based honeycomb magnets. Recent theoretical studies predicted that 3d-based honeycomb magnets, including Na2Co2TeO6 (NCTO), could also be a potential Kitaev system. Here, we have used a combination of heat capacity, magnetization, electron spin resonance measurements alongside inelastic neutron scattering (INS) to study NCTO’s quantum magnetism, and we have found a field-induced spin disordered state in an applied magnetic field range of 7.5 T < B (⊥ b-axis) < 10.5 T. The INS spectra were also simulated to tentatively extract the exchange interactions. As a 3d-magnet with a field-induced disordered state on an effective spin-1/2 honeycomb lattice, NCTO expands the Kitaev model to 3d compounds, promoting further interests on the spin-orbital effect in quantum magnets.

Heisenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Anisotropy#Magnetization#Honeycomb#Quantum Physics#Ncto#H3liir2o6#Li2iro3#Na2iro3#Rucl34#Non Kitaev#J38#Hamiltonian#D5#Co Co#Tf
