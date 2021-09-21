CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topological heterogeneity and evaporation dynamics of irregular water droplets

By Yeseul Kim
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater droplets sitting between wires are ubiquitous in nature and industry, often showing irregular (non-spherical) droplet shapes. To understand their topological singularity and evaporation mechanism, measuring volume changes of irregular water droplets is essential but highly challenging for small-volume water droplets. Here we experimentally explore topological heterogeneity and evaporation dynamics for irregular water droplets between wires with four-dimensional X-ray microtomography that directly provides images in three spatial dimensions as a function of time, enabling us to get three-dimensional structural and geometric information changes with time. We find that the topological heterogeneity of an irregular droplet is due to the local contact lines and the evaporation dynamics of an irregular droplet is governed by the effective contact radius. This study may offer an opportunity to understand how the topological heterogeneity contributes to the evaporation dynamics of irregular water droplets.

Related
Nature.com

The role of watermelon caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (ClCOMT1) in melatonin biosynthesis and abiotic stress tolerance

Melatonin is a pleiotropic signaling molecule that regulates plant growth and responses to various abiotic stresses. The last step of melatonin synthesis in plants can be catalyzed by caffeic acid O-methyltransferase (COMT), a multifunctional enzyme reported to have N-acetylserotonin O-methyltransferase (ASMT) activity; however, the ASMT activity of COMT has not yet been characterized in nonmodel plants such as watermelon (Citrullus lanatus). Here, a total of 16 putative O-methyltransferase (ClOMT) genes were identified in watermelon. Among them, ClOMT03 (Cla97C07G144540) was considered a potential COMT gene (renamed ClCOMT1) based on its high identities (60.00–74.93%) to known COMT genes involved in melatonin biosynthesis, expression in almost all tissues, and upregulation under abiotic stresses. The ClCOMT1 protein was localized in the cytoplasm. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 significantly increased melatonin contents, while ClCOMT1 knockout using the CRISPR/Cas-9 system decreased melatonin contents in watermelon calli. These results suggest that ClCOMT1 plays an essential role in melatonin biosynthesis in watermelon. In addition, ClCOMT1 expression in watermelon was upregulated by cold, drought, and salt stress, accompanied by increases in melatonin contents. Overexpression of ClCOMT1 enhanced transgenic Arabidopsis tolerance against such abiotic stresses, indicating that ClCOMT1 is a positive regulator of plant tolerance to abiotic stresses.
CHINA
Nature.com

AaWRKY17, a positive regulator of artemisinin biosynthesis, is involved in resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in Artemisia annua

Artemisia annua, a traditional Chinese medicinal plant, remains the only plant source for artemisinin production, yet few genes have been identified to be involved in both the response to biotic stresses, such as pathogens, and artemisinin biosynthesis. Here, we isolated and identified the WRKY transcription factor (TF) AaWRKY17, which could significantly increase the artemisinin content and resistance to Pseudomonas syringae in A. annua. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H), dual-luciferase (dual-LUC), and electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA) results showed that AaWRKY17 directly bound to the W-box motifs in the promoter region of the artemisinin biosynthetic pathway gene amorpha-4,11-diene synthase (ADS) and promoted its expression. Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis revealed that the transcript levels of two defense marker genes, Pathogenesis-Related 5 (PR5) and NDR1/HIN1-LIKE 10 (NHL10), were greatly increased in AaWRKY17-overexpressing transgenic A. annua plants. Additionally, overexpression of AaWRKY17 in A. annua resulted in decreased susceptibility to P. syringae. These results indicated that AaWRKY17 acted as a positive regulator in response to P. syringae infection. Together, our findings demonstrated that the novel WRKY transcription factor AaWRKY17 could potentially be used in transgenic breeding to improve the content of artemisinin and pathogen tolerance in A. annua.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Terahertz signatures of ultrafast Dirac fermion relaxation at the surface of topological insulators

Topologically protected surface states present rich physics and promising spintronic, optoelectronic, and photonic applications that require a proper understanding of their ultrafast carrier dynamics. Here, we investigate these dynamics in topological insulators (TIs) of the bismuth and antimony chalcogenide family, where we isolate the response of Dirac fermions at the surface from the response of bulk carriers by combining photoexcitation with below-bandgap terahertz (THz) photons and TI samples with varying Fermi level, including one sample with the Fermi level located within the bandgap. We identify distinctly faster relaxation of charge carriers in the topologically protected Dirac surface states (few hundred femtoseconds), compared to bulk carriers (few picoseconds). In agreement with such fast cooling dynamics, we observe THz harmonic generation without any saturation effects for increasing incident fields, unlike graphene which exhibits strong saturation. This opens up promising avenues for increased THz nonlinear conversion efficiencies, and high-bandwidth optoelectronic and spintronic information and communication applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The CaCIPK3 gene positively regulates drought tolerance in pepper

Drought stress is a major agricultural problem restricting the growth, development, and productivity of plants. Calcineurin B-like proteins (CBLs) and CBL-interacting protein kinases (CIPKs) significantly influence the plant response to different stresses. However, the molecular mechanisms of CBL–CIPK in the drought stress response of pepper are still unknown. Here, the function of CaCIPK3 in the regulation of drought stress in pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) was explored. Transcriptomic data and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis revealed that CaCIPK3 participates in the response to multiple stresses. Knockdown of CaCIPK3 in pepper increased the sensitivity to mannitol and methyl jasmonate (MeJA). Transient overexpression of CaCIPK3 improved drought tolerance by enhancing the activities of the antioxidant system and positively regulating jasmonate (JA)-related genes. Ectopic expression of CaCIPK3 in tomato also improved drought and MeJA resistance. As the CaCIPK3-interacting partner, CaCBL2 positively influenced drought resistance. Additionally, CaWRKY1 and CaWRKY41 directly bound the CaCIPK3 promoter to influence its expression. This study shows that CaCIPK3 acts as a positive regulator in drought stress resistance via the CBL–CIPK network to regulate MeJA signaling and the antioxidant defense system.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Correction of a knock-in mouse model of acrodysostosis with gene therapy using a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKAR1A vector

Acrodysostosis is a rare skeletal dysplasia caused by loss-of-function mutations in the regulatory subunit of protein kinase A (PRKAR1A). In a knock-in mouse model (PRKAR1Awt/mut) expressing one copy of the recurrent R368X mutation, we tested the effects of a rAAV9-CAG-human PRKR1A (hPRKAR1A) vector intravenously administered at 4 weeks of age. Caudal vertebrae and tibial diaphyses contained 0.52 ± 0.7 and 0.13 ± 0.3 vector genome per cell (VGC), respectively, at 10 weeks of age and 0.22 ± 0.04 and 0.020 ± 0.04 at 16 weeks while renal cortex contained 0.57 ± 0.14 and 0.26 ± 0.05 VGC. Vector-mediated hPRKAR1A expression was found in growth plate chondrocytes, osteoclasts, osteoblasts, and kidney tubular cells. Chondrocyte architecture was restored in the growth plates. Body length, tail length, and body weight were improved in vector treated PRKAR1Awt/mut mice, not the bone length of their limbs. These results provide one of the few proofs for gene therapy efficacy in a mouse model of chondrodysplasia. In addition, the increased urinary cAMP of PRKAR1Awt/mut mice was corrected almost to normal. In conclusion, gene therapy with hPRKAR1A improved skeletal growth and kidney dysfunction, the hallmarks of acrodysostosis in R368X mutated mice and humans.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method to control Cas9 expression for gene editing

CRISPR/Cas9 has paved the way for the development of therapies that correct genetic mutations. However, constitutive expression of the Cas9 gene can increase off-target mutations and induce an immune response against the Cas9 protein. To limit the time during which the Cas9 nuclease is expressed, we proposed a simple drug inducible system. The approach consists of introducing a premature termination codon (PTC) in the Cas9 gene and subsequently treating with an aminoglycoside drug, which allows readthrough of the complete protein. To validate that system, HEK293T cells were co-transfected with a PX458 plasmid, which was mutated to introduce a PTC in the SpCas9 gene and two sgRNAs targeting the DMD gene (exons 50 and 54). Cells were treated with different doses of geneticin (G418) for 48 h. Western blot confirmed that the Cas9 protein expression, which was shut down by the PTC mutation, can be induced by the drug. The hybrid exon 50-54 formed by the deletion of part of the DMD gene was detected by PCR only in the cells treated with G418. The approach was also used successfully with CjCas9 to edit the FXN gene. Our results show that it is possible to control SpCas9 and CjCas9 expression by CRISPR-SCReT (CRISPR-Stop Codon Read Through) method.
FRIEDREICH
Nature.com

Two pathogenesis-related proteins interact with leucine-rich repeat proteins to promote Alternaria leaf spot resistance in apple

Alternaria leaf spot in apple (Malus x domestica), caused by the fungal pathogen Alternaria alternata f. sp. mali (also called A. mali), is a devastating disease resulting in substantial economic losses. We previously established that the resistance (R) protein MdRNL2, containing a coiled-coil, nucleotide-binding, and leucine-rich repeat (CCR-NB-LRR) domain, interacts with another CCR-NB-LRR protein, MdRNL6, to form a MdRNL2–MdRNL6 complex that confers resistance to A. mali. Here, to investigate the function of the MdRNL2–MdRNL6 complex, we identified two novel pathogenesis-related (PR) proteins, MdPR10-1 and MdPR10-2, that interact with MdRNL2. Yeast two-hybrid (Y2H) assays and bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) assays confirmed that MdPR10-1 and MdPR10-2 interact with MdRNL2 and MdRNL6 at the leucine-rich repeat domain. Transient expression assays demonstrated that accumulation of MdPR10-1 and MdPR10-2 enhanced the resistance of apple to four strains of A. mali that we tested: ALT1, GBYB2, BXSB5, and BXSB7. In vitro antifungal activity assays demonstrated that both the proteins contribute to Alternaria leaf spot resistance by inhibiting fungal growth. Our data provide evidence for a novel regulatory mechanism in which MdRNL2 and MdRNL6 interact with MdPR10-1 and MdPR10-2 to inhibit fungal growth, thereby contributing to Alternaria leaf spot resistance in apple. The identification of these two novel PR proteins will facilitate breeding for fungal disease resistance in apple.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Chromosome-level genome assemblies of five Prunus species and genome-wide association studies for key agronomic traits in peach

Prunus species include many important perennial fruit crops, such as peach, plum, apricot, and related wild species. Here, we report de novo genome assemblies for five species, including the cultivated species peach (Prunus persica), plum (Prunus salicina), and apricot (Prunus armeniaca), and the wild peach species Tibetan peach (Prunus mira) and Chinese wild peach (Prunus davidiana). The genomes ranged from 240 to 276 Mb in size, with contig N50 values of 2.27−8.30 Mb and 25,333−27,826 protein-coding gene models. As the phylogenetic tree shows, plum diverged from its common ancestor with peach, wild peach species, and apricot ~7 million years ago (MYA). We analyzed whole-genome resequencing data of 417 peach accessions, called 3,749,618 high-quality SNPs, 577,154 small indels, 31,800 deletions, duplications, and inversions, and 32,338 insertions, and performed a structural variant-based genome-wide association study (GWAS) of key agricultural traits. From our GWAS data, we identified a locus associated with a fruit shape corresponding to the OVATE transcription factor, where a large inversion event correlates with higher OVATE expression in flat-shaped accessions. Furthermore, a GWAS revealed a NAC transcription factor associated with fruit developmental timing that is linked to a tandem repeat variant and elevated NAC expression in early-ripening accessions. We also identified a locus encoding microRNA172d, where insertion of a transposable element into its promoter was found in double-flower accessions. Thus, our efforts have suggested roles for OVATE, a NAC transcription factor, and microRNA172d in fruit shape, fruit development period, and floral morphology, respectively, that can be connected to traits in other crops, thereby demonstrating the importance of parallel evolution in the diversification of several commercially important domesticated species. In general, these genomic resources will facilitate functional genomics, evolutionary research, and agronomic improvement of these five and other Prunus species. We believe that structural variant-based GWASs can also be used in other plants, animal species, and humans and be combined with deep sequencing GWASs to precisely identify candidate genes and genetic architecture components.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Development of potent promoters that drive the efficient expression of genes in apple protoplasts

Protoplast transient expression is a powerful strategy for gene functional characterization, especially in biochemical mechanism studies. We herein developed a highly efficient transient expression system for apple protoplasts. The abilities of the Arabidopsis thaliana and Malus domestica ubiquitin-10 (AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10) promoters to drive the expression of multiple genes were compared with that of the CaMV 35S promoter, and the results revealed that the AtUBQ10 and MdUBQ10 promoters were more efficient in apple protoplasts. With this system, we demonstrated that active AtMKK7ac could activate MAPK6/3/4 signaling cascades, which further regulated MdWRKY33 phosphorylation and stability in apple. Furthermore, the ligand-induced interaction between the immune receptor AtFLS2 and the coreceptor AtBAK1 was reconstituted in apple protoplasts. We also found that the stability of the bacterial effector AvrRpt2 was regulated by feedback involving auxin and the immune regulator RIN4. The system established herein will serve as a useful tool for the molecular and biochemical analyses of apple genes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Outcomes and toxicity of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in chronic myeloid leukemia patients previously treated with second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors: a prospective non-interventional study from the Chronic Malignancy Working Party of the EBMT

Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) remains a treatment option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) who fail to respond to tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). While imatinib seems to have no adverse impact on outcomes after transplant, little is known on the effects of prior use of second-generation TKI (2GTKI). We present the results of a prospective non-interventional study performed by the EBMT on 383 consecutive CML patients previously treated with dasatinib or nilotinib undergoing allo-HCT from 2009 to 2013. The median age was 45 years (18–68). Disease status at transplant was CP1 in 139 patients (38%), AP or >CP1 in 163 (45%), and BC in 59 (16%). The choice of 2GTKI was: 40% dasatinib, 17% nilotinib, and 43% a sequential treatment of dasatinib and nilotinib with or without bosutinib/ponatinib. With a median follow-up of 37 months (1–77), 8% of patients developed either primary or secondary graft failure, 34% acute and 60% chronic GvHD. There were no differences in post-transplant complications between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. Non-relapse mortality was 18% and 24% at 12 months and at 5 years, respectively. Relapse incidence was 36%, overall survival 56% and relapse-free survival 40% at 5 years. No differences in post-transplant outcomes were found between the three different 2GTKI subgroups. This prospective study demonstrates the feasibility of allo-HCT in patients previously treated with 2GTKI with a post-transplant complications rate comparable to that of TKI-naive or imatinib-treated patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Graphene-electrode array for brain map remodeling of the cortical surface

Cortical maps, which are indicative of cognitive status, are shaped by the organism’s experience. Previous mapping tools, such as penetrating electrodes and imaging techniques, are limited in their ability to be used to assess high-resolution brain maps largely owing to their invasiveness and poor spatiotemporal resolution, respectively. In this study, we developed a flexible graphene-based multichannel electrode array for electrocorticography (ECoG) recording, which enabled us to assess cortical maps in a time- and labor-efficient manner. The flexible electrode array, formed by chemical vapor deposition (CVD)-grown graphene, provided low impedance and electrical noise because a good interface between the graphene and brain tissue was created, which improved the detectability of neural signals. Furthermore, cortical map remodeling was induced upon electrical stimulation at the cortical surface through a subset of graphene spots. This result demonstrated the macroscale plasticity of cortical maps, suggesting perceptual enhancement via electrical rehabilitation at the cortical surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonvolatile voltage-controlled magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure

Pure voltage-controlled magnetism, rather than a spin current or magnetic field, is the goal for next-generation ultralow power consumption spintronic devices. To advance toward this goal, we report a voltage-controlled nonvolatile 90° magnetization rotation and voltage-assisted 180° magnetization reversal in a spin-valve multiferroic heterostructure. Here, a spin valve with a synthetic antiferromagnetic structure was grown on a (110)-cut Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)0.7Ti0.3O3 (PMN-PT) substrate, in which only the magnetic moment of the free layer can be manipulated by an electric field (E-field) via the strain-mediated magnetoelectric coupling effect. As a result of selecting a specified PMN-PT substrate with defect dipoles, nonvolatile and stable magnetization switching was achieved by using voltage impulses. Accordingly, a giant, reversible and nonvolatile magnetoresistance modulation was achieved without the assistance of a magnetic field. In addition, by adopting a small voltage impulse, the critical magnetic field required for complete 180° magnetization reversal of the free layer can be tremendously reduced. A magnetoresistance ratio as large as that obtained by a magnetic field or spin current under normal conditions is achieved. These results indicate that E-field-assisted energy-efficient in-plane magnetization switching is a feasible strategy. This work is significant to the development of ultralow-power magnetoresistive memory and spintronic devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 transcription factor PpNAC.A59 enhances PpERF.A16 expression to promote ethylene biosynthesis during peach fruit ripening

Peach is a typical climacteric fruit that releases ethylene during fruit ripening. Several studies have been conducted on the transcriptional regulation of ethylene biosynthesis in peach fruit. Herein, an ethylene response factor, PpERF.A16, which was induced by exogenous ethylene, could enhance ethylene biosynthesis by directly inducing the expression of 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid synthase (PpACS1) and 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid oxidase (PpACO1) genes. Moreover, the NAM/ATAF1/2/CUC2 (NAC) transcription factor (TF) PpNAC.A59 was coexpressed with PpERF.A16 in all tested peach cultivars. Interestingly, PpNAC.A59 can directly interact with the promoter of PpERF.A16 to induce its expression but not enhance LUC activity driven by any promoter of PpACS1 or PpACO1. Thus, PpNAC.A59 can indirectly mediate ethylene biosynthesis via the NAC-ERF signaling cascade to induce the expression of both PpACS1 and PpACO1. These results enrich the genetic network of fruit ripening in peach and provide new insight into the ripening mechanism of other perennial fruits.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tomato genomic prediction for good performance under high-temperature and identification of loci involved in thermotolerance response

Many studies showed that few degrees above tomato optimum growth temperature threshold can lead to serious loss in production. Therefore, the development of innovative strategies to obtain tomato cultivars with improved yield under high temperature conditions is a main goal both for basic genetic studies and breeding activities. In this paper, a F4 segregating population was phenotypically evaluated for quantitative and qualitative traits under heat stress conditions. Moreover, a genotyping by sequencing (GBS) approach has been employed for building up genomic selection (GS) models both for yield and soluble solid content (SCC). Several parameters, including training population size, composition and marker quality were tested to predict genotype performance under heat stress conditions. A good prediction accuracy for the two analyzed traits (0.729 for yield production and 0.715 for SCC) was obtained. The predicted models improved the genetic gain of selection in the next breeding cycles, suggesting that GS approach is a promising strategy to accelerate breeding for heat tolerance in tomato. Finally, the annotation of SNPs located in gene body regions combined with QTL analysis allowed the identification of five candidates putatively involved in high temperatures response, and the building up of a GS model based on calibrated panel of SNP markers.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

APR-246 induces apoptosis and enhances chemo-sensitivity via activation of ROS and TAp73-Noxa signal in oesophageal squamous cell cancer with TP53 missense mutation

Mutations in p53, identified in 90% of oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), are associated with unfavourable prognosis and chemo-resistance. APR-246 induces apoptosis by restoring transcriptional ability of mutant p53, and may be a promising therapeutic agent to overcome chemo-resistance in ESCC. Methods. In ESCC cell lines differing in p53 status,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Graphene-based autonomous pyroelectric system for near-field energy conversion

In the close vicinity of a hot solid, at distances smaller than the thermal wavelength, a strong electromagnetic energy density exists because of the presence of evanescent field. Here we introduce a many-body conversion principle to harvest this energy using graphene-based pyroelectric conversion devices made with an active layer encapsulated between two graphene field-effect transistors which are deposited on the source and on the cold sink. By tuning the bias voltage applied to the gates of these transistors, the thermal state and the spontaneous polarization of the active layer can be controlled at kHz frequencies. We demonstrate that the power density generated by these conversion systems can reach \(130\,{\rm mW\,cm}^{-2}\) using pyroelectric Ericsson cycles, a value which surpasses the current production capacity of near-field thermophotovoltaic conversion devices by more than three orders of magnitude with low grade heat sources (\(T<500\,{\rm K}\)) and small temperature differences (\(\Delta T\sim 100\,K\)).
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Dirac-like cone-based electromagnetic zero-index metamaterials

Metamaterials with a Dirac-like cone dispersion at the center of the Brillouin zone behave like an isotropic and impedance-matched zero refractive index material at the Dirac-point frequency. Such metamaterials can be realized in the form of either bulk metamaterials with efficient coupling to free-space light or on-chip metamaterials that are efficiently coupled to integrated photonic circuits. These materials enable the interactions of a spatially uniform electromagnetic mode with matter over a large area in arbitrary shapes. This unique optical property paves the way for many applications, including arbitrarily shaped high-transmission waveguides, nonlinear enhancement, and phase mismatch-free nonlinear signal generation, and collective emission of many emitters. This review summarizes the Dirac-like cone-based zero-index metamaterials’ fundamental physics, design, experimental realizations, and potential applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the respiratory MBS complex reveals iron-sulfur cluster catalyzed sulfane sulfur reduction in ancient life

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19697-7, published online 23 November 2020. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: The EPR spectrometer was funded by an instrument award (CHE-1827968) from the National Science Foundation. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A 390 million-year-old hyper-compound eye in Devonian phacopid trilobites

Trilobites, extinct arthropods that dominated the faunas of the Palaeozoic, since their appearance c 523 million years ago, were equipped with elaborate compound eyes. While most of them possessed apposition compound eyes (in trilobites called holochroal eyes), comparable to the compound eyes of many diurnal crustaceans and insects living today, trilobites of the suborder Phacopina developed atypical large eyes with wide lenses and wide interspaces in between (schizochroal eyes). Here, we show that these compound eyes are highly sophisticated systems—hyper-compound eyes hiding an individual compound eye below each of the big lenses. Thus, each of the phacopid compound eyes comprises several tens, in cases even hundreds of small compound eye systems composing a single visual surface. We discuss their development, phylogenetic position of this hyper-compound eye, and its neuronal infrastructure. A hyper-compound eye in this form is unique in the animal realm.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pervasive detachment faults within the slow spreading oceanic crust at the poorly coupled Antilles subduction zone

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. Oceanic crust formed at slow-spreading ridges is currently subducted in only a few places on Earth and the tectonic and seismogenic imprint of the slow-spreading process is poorly understood. Here we present seismic and bathymetric data from the Northeastern Lesser Antilles Subduction Zone where thick sediments enable seismic imaging to greater depths than in the ocean basins. This dataset highlights a pervasive tectonic fabric characterized by closely spaced sequences of convex-up Ridgeward-Dipping Reflectors, which extend down to about 15 km depth with a 15-to-40° angle. We interpret these reflectors as discrete shear planes formed during the early stages of exhumation of magma-poor mantle rocks at an inside corner of a Mid-Atlantic Ridge fracture zone. Closer to the trench, plate bending could have reactivated this tectonic fabric and enabled deep fluid circulation and serpentinization of the basement rocks. This weak serpentinized basement likely explains the very low interplate seismic activity associated with the Barbuda-Anegada margin segment above.
EARTH SCIENCE

