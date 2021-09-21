Effect of density, phonon scattering and nanoporosity on the thermal conductivity of anisotropic cellulose nanocrystal foams
Anisotropic cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) foams with densities between 25 and 130 kg m−3 (CNC25 –CNC130) were prepared by directional ice-templating of aqueous dispersions. Estimates of the solid and gas conduction contributions to the thermal conductivity of the foams using a parallel resistor model showed that the relatively small increase of the radial thermal conductivity with increasing foam density can be attributed to interfacial phonon scattering. The foam wall nanoporosity and, to a lesser extent, the orientation of the CNC particles and alignment of the columnar macropores, also influence the insulation performance of the foams. The insight on the importance of phonon scattering for the thermal insulation properties of nanocellulose foams provides useful guidelines for tailoring nanofibrillar foams for super-insulating applications.www.nature.com
Comments / 0