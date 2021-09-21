CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Strong tribo-piezoelectric effect in bilayer indium nitride (InN)

By Md. Sherajul Islam
Nature.com
 10 days ago

The high electronegativity between the atoms of two-dimensional (2D) group-III nitrides makes them attractive to demonstrating a strong out-of-plane piezo-electricity effect. Energy harvesting devices can be predicted by cultivating such salient piezoelectric features. This work explores the tribo-piezoelectric properties of 2D-indium nitride (InN) as a promising candidate in nanogenerator applications by means of first-principles calculations. In-plane interlayer sliding between two InN monolayers leads to a noticeable rise of vertical piezoelectricity. The vertical resistance between the InN bilayer renders tribological energy by the sliding effect. During the vertical sliding, a shear strength of 6.6–9.7 GPa is observed between the monolayers. The structure can be used as a tribo-piezoelectric transducer to extract force and stress from the generated out-of-plane tribo-piezoelectric energy. The A–A stacking of the bilayer InN elucidates the highest out-of-plane piezoelectricity. Any decrease in the interlayer distance between the monolayers improves the out-of-plane polarization and thus, increases the inductive voltage generation. Vertical compression of bilayer InN produces an inductive voltage in the range of 0.146–0.196 V. Utilizing such a phenomenon, an InN-based bilayer compression-sliding nanogenerator is proposed, which can tune the generated tribo-piezoelectric energy by compressing the interlayer distance between the InN monolayers. The considered model can render a maximum output power density of ~ 73 mWcm−2 upon vertical sliding.

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Sustainable Energy#Indium Nitride#Bilayer#Pzt#Bnns
