Texas abortion bill sparks debate on college campuses

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
NBCMontana
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - The Texas law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware they are pregnant, is sparking fierce debate between college students, including on the campus of Texas A&M. “While it is one of the most strict...

nbcmontana.com

New York Post

Texas’ new law forces Americans to have the abortion debate we need

One of the problems with abortion law is that it’s difficult to separate how we feel about abortion from how we feel about the law. This is worth keeping in mind as Texas and Florida Republicans, who are pushing legislatively against abortion, prepare to face down congressional Democrats pushing the other way. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a Dec. 1 date to begin hearings in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case that could end with the high court vacating Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Texas' abortion ban sparks new case as poll shows public recoiling

Texas Republicans' new abortion ban is problematic for a great many reasons, but it's the vigilante-style system that makes it unique. As we've discussed, if some random person learns that a Texan had an abortion seven weeks after getting pregnant, he could file suit against the physician who performed the procedure. And the nurse who was in the room. And the friend who drove the woman to the health clinic. And the family member who gave the woman some money to help pay for the trip.
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Students debate new Texas abortion restrictions

Texas A&M student organizations representing both sides of the abortion debate critiqued Texas’s new “heartbeat bill” — the most restrictive abortion ban in the country as of Sept. 1. The Texas Heartbeat Act, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19, prohibits abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” can...
TEXAS STATE
drurymirror.org

Senate Bill 8: Drury perspectives on Texas’ new abortion law

On Sept. 1, 2021, a new law came into effect in the state of Texas. This law, aptly named Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), is made to effectively stop abortions in women who are over six weeks pregnant. However, this law is unusual in the sense that it is not...
TEXAS STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

State Democrats fear Texas-style abortion bill in Georgia

ATLANTA – Just over a week before a U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on Georgia’s controversial abortion law, state Democrats said Wednesday they will continue fighting any Republican efforts to curtail reproductive rights in the future. In a virtual press conference also attended by a Planned Parenthood official,...
GEORGIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Florida lawmaker introduces abortion bill similar to Texas law

A Republican lawmaker in Florida has proposed a bill that would prevent physicians from performing most abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant. The bill, filed by state Representative Webster Barnaby, is similar to the controversial law recently enacted in Texas. Under...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Times

New Florida abortion bill replicates Texas’ sweeping ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An abortion bill similar to one signed into law in Texas was filed in Florida on Wednesday that would ban most abortions in the state and would allow lawsuits against doctors who violate it. The legislation filed by Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby immediately met with opposition from...
FLORIDA STATE
Texas-Style Abortion Bill Filed in Florida Legislature

A Florida representative filed the first Texas-style anti-abortion bill in the state legislature Wednesday, proposing a law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The bill, filed by Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, would fine physicians at least $10,000 for every banned abortion, permit lawsuits against those...
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

How does Florida abortion bill compare to Texas' abortion law?

AUSTIN, Texas — A Florida state representative has introduced an abortion bill weeks after Texas' new abortion law went into effect. State Rep. Webster Barnaby's bill would require doctors to alert women who are seeking an abortion if a "fetal heartbeat" is detectable and prohibits a physician from conducting an abortion if it's detected. This can occur six to eight weeks into a pregnancy. Current Florida law allows for abortions to be conducted up to 24 weeks into gestation except in cases of life or health endangerment.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald Tribune

Texas abortion ban heats up debate in Florida: How available is abortion now?

Abortion rights advocates are mobilizing supporters to fight legislation anticipated from the Republican-controlled state Legislature to adopt an abortion ban similar to Texas's new law. The Texas law that took effect Sept. 1 prohibits abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and does not make exceptions for...
FLORIDA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Pro-Life Wildcats spark discussions about abortion on UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The Students for Life of America group at the University of Kentucky, also known as Pro-Life Wildcats, hosted the See Me Now tour on Monday to raise awareness about abortion methods. “The display is based around the violence of abortion,” explained Matthew Burton, president of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
criernewsroom.com

Texas’ abortion bill is an attack on free choice

A new state law restricting abortion access went into effect in Texas. Known as SB (Senate Bill) 8, the new law effectively bans all abortions past six weeks of pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat is detected; in addition, the law makes no distinction between pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The law stands in violation to Supreme Court precedent which prohibits states from banning abortions before fetal viability, about 22 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy. This law also represents a shameless attack on Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to choose, and sets a precedent that citizens may be deputized to enforce a constitutionally questionable law; the state can shirk a legal challenge to the law by saying they are not responsible for enforcing it. The law is unique in the fact that government officials are prohibited from enforcing the six-week limit on abortions; instead, the law encourages citizens to sue clinics, doctors, and others who assisted in helping someone get abortions. Under SB8, the patient themselves may not be sued, but plaintiffs who sue those who assisted in an illegal abortion and win can collect up to $10,000 and receive compensation for any legal costs incurred. Victorious defendants are not entitled to having their legal costs covered.
TEXAS STATE
wglt.org

The House Will Vote On A Bill Meant To Counter Texas-Style Abortion Bans

The U.S. House will vote Friday on a bill that protects a person's access to abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing the Women's Health Protection Act to floor in response to S.B. 8, a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, before most people realize they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law from taking effect, although the decision leaves the door open for future challenges.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mycbs4.com

Florida may follow Texas law after abortion bill is filed

A proposal, that is being called the "Florida Heartbeat Act", was filed on Wednesday, following in the steps of a new law in Texas, that bans almost all abortions. It would require doctor's to test for fetal heartbeats, which can occur six weeks into pregnancy. If heartbeats are detected, doctors will not legally be allowed perform an abortion under the proposal. The measure would make an exception if it's believed ,that abortions are necessary, because of medical emergencies and would not include exceptions for pregnancies that occur because of rape or incest.
FLORIDA STATE
wksu.org

Controversial Abortion Bill Sparks Protest at Ohio Statehouse

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning on a bill that would immediately ban abortion in Ohio, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade in a Mississippi case that will be argued in December. The bill is known as a "trigger ban," and it would also make illegal "promoting abortion,” and possessing, selling or advertising “drugs, medicine, instrument or device to cause an abortion.”
OHIO STATE

