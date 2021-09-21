CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural complexity and the metal-to-semiconductor transition in lead telluride

By Iryna Zelenina
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead chalcogenides are known for their thermoelectric properties since the first work of Thomas Seebeck on the discovery of this phenomenon. Yet, the electronic properties of lead telluride are still of interest due to the incomplete understanding of the metal-to-semiconductor transition at temperatures around 230 °C. Here, a temperature-dependent atomic-resolution transmission electron microscopy study performed on a single crystal of lead telluride reveals structural reasons for this electronic transition. Below the transition temperature, the formation of a dislocation network due to shifts of the NaCl-like atomic slabs perpendicular to {100} was observed. The local structure modification leads to the appearance of in-gap electronic states and causes metal-like electronic transport behavior. The dislocation network disappears with increasing temperature, yielding semiconductor-like electrical conductivity, and re-appears after cooling to room temperature restoring the metal-like behavior. The structural defects coupled to the ordering of stereochemically active lone pairs of lead atoms are discussed in the context of dislocations' formation.

