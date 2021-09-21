CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona and PSG battle over Paul Pogba deal

By FourFourTwo Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie next summer, but reports say they face fierce competition for the two players. The Spanish club want to strengthen their midfield despite the financial difficulties they are facing, and El Mundo Deportivo writes that Pogba...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'Turin has remained in his heart': Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says there is a possibility that the Manchester United midfielder could return to Juventus at the end of his contract next summer

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly claimed that the Manchester United midfielder could return to Juventus at the end of his contract. The French midfielder left the Bianconeri to re-join the Red Devils for £89m back in 2016. In recent years there has been constant speculation surrounding Pogba's future,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Paul Pogba
chatsports.com

Barcelona 'are already in talks over move for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo and could go for dream buy Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba option next summer'

Barcelona are already working on a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo and could make moves for Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba next summer, say reports. The Catalans endured a nightmare summer transfer window just gone following off-the-pitch turmoil, including a £1.15billion debt announced in August which saw them unable to keep star man and talisman Lionel Messi, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain.
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Pogba: Mino Raiola opens door for Manchester United star to rejoin Juventus

Mino Raiola has opened the door to Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United for Juventus next summer when his contract expires, but has confirmed talks over an extension will take place.The player’s agent admits the France midfielder’s future is unclear with more talks scheduled to take place with the Red Devils. Pogba has begun the season well with United, operating both as a left-sided midfielder and through the middle, leading to seven Premier League assists in four appearances as United sit top of the table.But Raiola has heightened speculation over the 28-year-old’s future, with the Old Lady a contender to sign him on a free transfer should a new deal at Old Trafford fail to materialise. “Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester United and we’ll see what happens,” Raiola told Rai Sport.“Juventus? Paul still loves Turin. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, yes - but it also depends on Juventus’ plans.”The Old Lady signed Pogba on a free transfer in 2012, with the player breaking out into the world class player he is today.After spending four seasons in Turin, Pogba returned to Manchester United for €100m in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Liverpool#Psg#Ac Milan#Spanish#Old Trafford#Real Madrid#Juventus Barca#Ivorian#Catalan#French#Sun#The Premier League#Spurs#Virtua
washingtonnewsday.com

Manchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports.

Manchester United are considering signing Spurs’ record-breaking $74 million signing as a replacement for Paul Pogba, according to reports. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record sum of $74 million in 2019, to replace Paul Pogba. Mauricio Pochettino gave Ndombele his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
FIFA
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona option for Martial

Barca option for free-to-leave Martial (Eurosport) Benfica are having a difficult time terminating the contract of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel, O Jogo reports. The Portuguese side are in talks to cancel the rest of his deal as he has no place in the team this season. But they have been unable...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy