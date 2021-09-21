CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

By DARIA LITVINOVA
seattlepi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

Russia s Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin s line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
seattlepi.com

Russian authorities seek to detain investigative journalist

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities are seeking to detain a prominent investigative journalist, in another sign of increased government pressure on independent media, opposition supporters and human rights activists. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, issued a statement Thursday accusing Roman Dobrokhotov, founder and managing editor of The Insider news...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Valery Falkov
AFP

Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Only surviving member of ISIS terror cell that slaughtered 130 in 2015 Paris atrocity tells court the attack was 'nothing personal'

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago has said the attack was 'nothing personal' as he appeared in court over the massacre. Salah Abdeslam, one of ten jihadists who attacked bars and restaurants in the French capital in November 2015, said it was retaliation for France bombing ISIS in Syria.
WORLD
AFP

Exiled from Crimea, Tatars struggle to start over in Ukraine

Born in exile, Rustem Skybin returned to his ancestral homeland Crimea in the mid-1990s only to be uprooted -- just like his family before him -- nearly 20 years later. The 45-year-old ceramics artist is among thousands of ethnic Tatars to have fled Crimea for mainland Ukraine since 2014, when Moscow captured the peninsula and made it part of Russia. The Muslim minority opposed Russia's takeover, fearing a repeat of Soviet-era repressions like the mass deportations that drove Skybin's relatives to Uzbekistan in Central Asia. Today, many among those fleeing say their fears of Kremlin rule are being borne out.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Moscow#Central Russia#School Shootings#Russian#Ap#The Perm State University#Tass#The Health Ministry#The Interior Ministry#Perm#Crimea
IBTimes

Putin Praises 'Useful' Erdogan Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded three-hour talks as "useful" and "productive" as they met to discuss the Syrian conflict. It was their first face-to-face talks in 18 months. The Russian leader hosted Erdogan at his Black Sea residence in the resort of Sochi after...
POLITICS
The Independent

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday.YouTube, which is owned by Google said RT's German branch had received a “strike” for uploading material that violated YouTube's standards on COVID-19 misinformation, and as a consequence was suspended from uploading new videos to its channel.“During this suspension, RT DE tried to circumvent this restriction by using another YouTube channel to upload its videos,” which resulted in both channels being terminated for violating YouTube's conditions of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Dutch, German police arrest suspects in explosive ATM raids

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands and Germany have arrested nine suspected members of a gang responsible for a string of robberies targeting ATMs in Germany and for setting up a training center for blowing up cash machines, European Union police agency Europol said Thursday. The makeshift...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy