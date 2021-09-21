CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'Visions' Is The 'Star Wars' Anime You Were Waiting For

By Victoria Whitley-Berry
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Star Wars universe is expanding. Star Wars: Visions is the latest series in the franchise, produced by Lucasfilms in collaboration with seven well-known Japanese anime studios. While this technically is the first time these worlds have collided, George Lucas has been inspired by Japanese entertainment since the original trilogy.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

‘Star Wars: Visions’ is the most authentic ‘Star Wars’ series in years

You might think “Star Wars: Visions” doesn’t matter. The show appears to be outside the canon (it’s unclear if it is canon or not) and it centers around the anime style of animation, something that’s relatively new for the franchise. The stories are bottleneck episodes that don’t connect. It features some cameos fans will recognize, but mostly takes place outside the Skywalker Saga and the stories we’ve known and followed for years.
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Review: Anime Series Is One of the Franchise’s Best Titles in a Decade

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on all nine episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “Star Wars: Visions” is one of, if not the best, titles — television, film, or otherwise — to come out of the sci-fi franchise’s era under Disney ownership. It’s a beautifully animated and smartly written homage to everything that fans love about “Star Wars,” as well as the rare kind of installment in a multi-billion dollar IP that doesn’t feel like it was created by committee or focus-tested until all the artistry has been stripped away. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who has become apathetic toward lightsabers and the Force in recent years, “Visions” could remind you about what made you love the franchise in the first place.
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Visions’ Spoiler-Free Reaction: A Stunning Anime Series That Celebrates Star Wars

Star Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ tomorrow. It is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in a way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.
COMICS
tvinsider.com

10 New ‘Star Wars’ Heroes & Villains You Should Be Excited to Meet in ‘Visions’ (PHOTOS)

Star Wars: Visions is arriving on Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to further extend the Star Wars universe with the addition of new characters to the galaxy. The Lucasfilm-produced TV series is an animated anthology of nine short films from various Japanese animation studios. These brand-new creative perspectives will offer a look at Star Wars through the eyes of anime creators. StarWars.com has released new details about a number of the heroes and villains being introduced.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
imdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’: How the Anime Anthology Expands the Franchise by Returning to its Japanese Roots

“Star Wars: Visions,” the new nine-part anime anthology on Disney+, returns the franchise to its Japanese roots even more directly than “The Mandalorian” to expand the universe. What’s exciting is how the seven anime studios filter the franchise so comfortably through the prism of Japanese culture. That’s because George Lucas’ original vision for “Star Wars” was an imaginative fusion of Japanese cinema and sci-fi space opera.
COMICS
hot1061.com

Star Wars: Visions trailer renders Jedi, Sith, and a galaxy far, far away in anime style

After a big behind-the-scenes look out of the 2021 Anime Expo, Disney and Lucasfilm premiered the trailer for Star Wars: Visions on Tuesday. Premiering this September on Disney Plus, the nine-episode animated anthology series renders the Star Wars universe in various styles of Japanese anime, and the shorts will cast both English and Japanese actors in various roles.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions First Reactions Praise Unique Approach & Next-Level Animation Style

The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.
COMICS
kezi.com

'Star Wars: Visions' brings George Lucas' galaxy full circle in striking anime shorts

George Lucas freely discussed how director Akira Kurosawa's 1958 samurai classic "The Hidden Fortress" served as inspiration for "Star Wars," so seeing Japanese anime turned loose on the franchise nicely brings the relationship full circle. "Star Wars: Visions" consists of nine stand-alone shorts, with the best providing a fascinating wedding of that far-away galaxy to imagery and themes rooted in Kurosawa's films.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Star Wars Trilogy#Japanese Anime#War#Marvel Monsters#The Force#Studio Trigger#English#Npr
Inside the Magic

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Star Wars: Visions’, Lucasfilm’s NEW Series

For years, fans who love both anime and the Star Wars universe have been hoping for a project that combines the two popular forms of entertainment. Now, thanks to Star Wars: Visions — announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy last December at the 2020 Disney Investor Day event and premiering on Disney+ on September 22, 2021 — these fans are about to see their wish fulfilled for the very first time.
MOVIES
Observer

Disney Delivers ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Just as Anime Pushes Further Into the Mainstream

It only makes sense now that Disney would start producing anime based on Star Wars. The medium has become a pillar in the ongoing streaming wars, with Netflix (Disney’s biggest competitor) busy acquiring licenses, making exclusive deals, and producing their own original anime for years now. Last year, Netflix announced that over 100 million households watched at least one episode of anime (a 50% increase from 2019), with the genre ranking among the service’s top 10 most-watched programs in over 100 countries. Along with Netflix’s strides, HBO Max has brought the Studio Ghibli library to streaming for the first time, and Sony recently finalized its deal to acquire Crunchyroll. Even with so many beloved brands at their disposal, Disney finds itself in a position it’s not familiar with when it comes to anime: playing catch-up.
COMICS
CNET

Star Wars: Visions review: A galaxy far, far away goes anime, and it's beautiful

It's astounding that Star Wars: Visions, an anime-inspired anthology series hitting Disney Plus Wednesday, took so long to happen. Star Wars creator George Lucas drew heavily from Akira Kurosawa films for the original 1977 movie and millions of people watched an unofficial TIE Fighter anime short a few years ago. So Disney and Lucasfilm knew it'd be a winning combo.
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
CNET

Star Wars: Visions producers 'would love' to do another season of anime-inspired action

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions land on Disney Plus Wednesday, bringing anime action with a Force-ful twist to the streaming service. Japan's leading animation studios brought their signature styles to each episode of the anthology series, giving us tales of a lightsaber-wielding Ronin, an android who dreams of being a Jedi and dark-side twins vying for a kyber crystal's awesome power.
COMICS
TechRadar

Star Wars: Visions is a galaxy far, far away as you’ve never seen it before

The closing credits for Star Wars: Visions describe the show as “inspired by Star Wars created by George Lucas”. The line elegantly distils the essence of this new animated Disney Plus anthology series, because unlike most other Star Wars movies and TV shows released during the Disney era, its stories aren’t restricted by the existing canon of a galaxy far, far away.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Producers James Waugh & Kanako Shirasaki on the Anime Anthology and Which Characters Could Return

Star Wars: Visions is one of the most exciting things to happen to the galaxy far, far away in years. A true opportunity to let a diverse group of artists play with the imagery of Star Wars and tell stories we've never imagined could be made within the franchise. From kaleidoscopic tales of evil twins to a rock opera and a samurai tale, there is something for everyone in this show.
COMICS
wmleader.com

Star Wars: Visions episodes broken down by Stars, Wars, and Visions

We take our animated anthology titles very literally here at The Madison Leader Gazette. In the grand tradition of our Love, Death, & Robots analysis pieces that break down Netflix’s animated anthology series by the amount of love, death, and robots each one contains, we’re setting out to break down Disney Plus’ Star Wars anime anthology Star Wars: Visions by considering how many stars, wars, and visions they contain.
COMICS
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“The Book of Boba Fett” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian”...
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Interview – Star Wars: Visions Producers On Using Anime To Celebrate Star Wars

It’s no secret that when George Lucas first imagined the Star Wars saga in the 1970s, he was inspired by noted Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose films centered around the samurai, warriors with a code of behaviour, and of the ronin or masterless samurai. Kurosawa’s 1958 classic, The Hidden Fortress, has been credited as influencing the sci-fi fantasy saga, so it’s no surprise that when it came time to pay homage to the franchise in an animated series, the producers looked East and drew inspiration from anime.
COMICS
Collider

Jordan Fisher on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and the Challenges of Dubbing Japanese Anime in English

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jordan Fisher about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Elder. During the interview, Fisher talked about what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, how even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery, and more. In addition, he talked about how he keeps his voice fresh and working when he’s performing on Broadway.
COMICS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
796
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy