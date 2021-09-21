Oil Up as Hurricane Ida Still Squeezes Supply
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline with Hurricane Ida still having an impact on U.S. crude output three weeks after making landfall. Futures in New York climbed toward $71 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the past two sessions. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said production from two of its largest Gulf of Mexico fields won’t resume until next year due to damage from Ida. The market is also focused on a global energy crunch, particularly for natural gas, that may increase demand for crude.www.rigzone.com
