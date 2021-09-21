CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Up as Hurricane Ida Still Squeezes Supply

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline with Hurricane Ida still having an impact on U.S. crude output three weeks after making landfall. Futures in New York climbed toward $71 a barrel after losing more than 3% over the past two sessions. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said production from two of its largest Gulf of Mexico fields won’t resume until next year due to damage from Ida. The market is also focused on a global energy crunch, particularly for natural gas, that may increase demand for crude.

www.rigzone.com

Related
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Someone Is Betting Oil Will Hit $200

Could the energy crunch get so bad that oil prices hit $200 a barrel? One options trader thinks so. Brent $200 calls for December 2022, options contracts that would profit a buyer from a rally toward that level, traded 1,300 times on Wednesday. While the contracts don’t expire until October next year, they could profit from any sharp spike in prices this winter or next summer.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery In Bohai Bay

CNOOC has made what it described as a 'large-sized discovery' on the Kenli 10-2 oilfield in Bohai Bay. Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC Limited has made what it described as a 'large-sized discovery' on the Kenli 10-2 oilfield in Bohai Bay. The Kenli 10-2 oilfield is located in Laizhou...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
