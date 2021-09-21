CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolph Ziggler recalls the beginnings of his career

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 9 days ago
Dolph Ziggler has had an excellent career in WWE, having stubbornly managed to overcome the skepticism of so many executives and insiders. During his long adventure in the Stamford-based federation, which continues today on the SmackDown roster, the 41-year-old from Cleveland held the heavyweight title twice, in addition to having won the Intercontinental belt, the United States Championship and various awards at the tag team level.

