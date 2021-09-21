CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Doctor Who Defied State's Abortion Law Is Sued, Launching A Legality Test Of The Ban

By Sarah McCammon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago

Abortion rights activists found a way to get the Texas abortion law into court. This law took effect early this month, banning abortions after six weeks. The Supreme Court declined to block it because of its creative enforcement provision - inviting ordinary citizens to sue people who assisted with abortions in any way. There were no state officials to sue over it. But now a doctor has declared that he deliberately violated the law, which has triggered lawsuits against him.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Texas defends law that has halted most abortions in the state

Texas officials on Wednesday defended the state’s strict abortion law that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and urged a federal judge to allow the measure to stand. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said the court should dismiss the Biden administration’s lawsuit seeking to block...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
CBS DFW

101 Texas Lawmakers Who Supported/Voted For New Abortion Law Being Threatened

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS 11 News has learned 101 lawmakers, most of them Republicans, were warned by the Texas Department of Public Safety, about a credible threat made against them after they voted for the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year. Republican State Representative Matt Shaheen of Plano, who supported the bill during the regular legislative session, said Wednesday he received a call from DPS Tuesday night and that he also spoke with the FBI about the threat. “You’re alarmed at first, but quite frankly, every once in a while, we receive these types of threats.” A source said while lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
Fox 59

Texas doctor sued for defying recently implemented abortion law

DALLAS (AP) — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law all but dared supporters of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure to try making an early example of him by filing a lawsuit — and by Monday, two people obliged.
TEXAS STATE
Seattle Times

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the Washington, D.C., suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Lawsuits#The Supreme Court#The Washington Post#Texas Right To Life#Florida State University#Copyright Npr
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Justice Breyer Says Supreme Court Upholding Texas Abortion Ban Was 'Very, Very Wrong'

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has written a book about the court, its future with an ultra-conservative supermajority and why, even though he's in the liberal minority, he's doubtful about proposals to change the court's structure - the title of his new book, "The Authority Of The Court And The Peril Of Politics." Justice Breyer sat down for a lengthy interview with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yourconroenews.com

The Justice Department will argue against Texas' abortion law Friday. Here's what you need to know.

But as those legal battles continue — with one case the subject of a federal court hearing Friday — Senate Bill 8 still stands. Abortion providers, doctors, women’s rights groups and even the U.S. government are battling to overturn the law, which bans the procedure after approximately six weeks of pregnancy — before many know they’re pregnant. The nation’s highest court has taken up the law once — though it didn’t weigh in on its constitutionality — and multiple lawsuits are pending. A federal lawsuit filed by the Biden administration will hold a hearing Friday in a U.S. District Court.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
Reason.com

Whoops—No Gun Rights for Adults Under 21 After All, Says Court

Does the Second Amendment apply to 18–20-year-olds? Back in July, a federal appeals court said yes. But now, the court has taken back its earlier ruling. The case—Hirschfeld v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives—saw two young adults challenging a federal law that treats 18–20-year-olds like children, banning federally licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns or handgun ammunition to them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
796
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy