CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

The Pandemic Puts Criminal Courts Behind Schedule As Violent Crime Spikes

By Martin Kaste
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago

American criminal courts are way behind. The pandemic caused jury trials to pause court proceedings, which created a backlog. And the delta variant hasn't helped. Some courts predict they will need years to catch up. Here's NPR's Martin Kaste. MARTIN KASTE, BYLINE: Adam Cornell is the prosecuting attorney for Snohomish...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvah.com

Could suing gangs help fight violent crime?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes serving gang members with lawsuits could work as a strategy against Chicago’s crime epidemic. But attorney Karen Conti says that this isn’t a new idea. “The federal government for many years has had the power to seize assets and public forfeiture," said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
kunm.org

Your Turn, New Mexico: Solutions For Violent Crime

Our most recent episode of Let's Talk New Mexico on Sept. 16 focused on our state's recent uptick in violent crime. And, unsurprisingly for a topic that’s been on so many folks’ minds, it wound up generating a lot of discussion. We weren't able to take everyone's input on the air, but we still wanted to highlight some of your comments that we just didn't have time for.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Abbeville Meridional

Violent Crimes Task Force reactivated, Criminal Suppression Unit formed

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer and Violent Crimes Task Force Director Eddie Langlinais, a current uptick of criminal activity in the Abbeville area led to the reactivation of the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF). As a result of that move, on Sept. 27, the VCTF Criminal...
ABBEVILLE, LA
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Miguel Angel Mercado, 36, Manitowoc, substantial battery- domestic abuse as a repeater and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse as a repeater on 6/11/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Complete any other programming or counseling as recommended by the agent; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no assaultive contact with the victim, A.E.A., DOB: 03-09-85; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample; 10) Ninety (90) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the agent’s discretion. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Same as count 6 except for jail time.
LAW
Erie Times-News

Erie leaders address basketball court shooting, spike in violent crime

Erie officials and others involved in the city's fight to reduce violent crime talked on Thursday of advancing the efforts of law enforcement and local agencies in meeting that goal in the wake of a recent spike in shootings. A local religious leader called on everyone to join the fight.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Rates#Spikes#Npr#Cornell#Covid#Florida State University#The California Policy Lab#African American#Latino
Fox News

Ex-con who hanged toddler repeatedly sentenced to prison

An Omaha man who had already served five stints in prison has been sentenced again — this time to decades behind bars for repeatedly choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter into unconsciousness. David Coleman, 38, was sentenced Tuesday to 42 to 52 years in prison, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

Who spent the shortest time on death row?

THE death penalty is a legal punishment in 27 US states. Since federal executions resumed in July 2020, 13 death row inmates have been executed. Joe Gonzales spent just 252 days on death row. Gonzales was convicted for shooting William Veader, 50, dead in Amarillo, Texas, in 1992. Veader died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4kc.com

Missouri men accused of keeping missing woman locked in cage, court records say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri men are facing charges after prosecutors say they kept a missing woman locked in a cage on their property, according to court records. Timothy L. Norton and James D. Phelps are each charged with one count of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, and terrorizing, a class B felony.
MISSOURI STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

The QAnon Shaman Just Pleaded Guilty in the Capitol Riots. Now He Wants to Rebrand.

The “QAnon Shaman” has finally stopped fighting the feds over his role in the Capitol insurrection. Even if his ostensible rebrand is the least believable thing ever. Jacob Chansley, the 33-year-old who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn while wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding—the most serious charge against him.
LAW
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
796
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy