Morning News Brief

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 HOURS AGO