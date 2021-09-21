Morning News Brief

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public
President Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly. A Texas doctor faces lawsuits for performing an abortion in defiance of a new law. Democrats pair spending bill with raising the debt ceiling.

MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has "effectively decoupled the two bills" according to the New York Times.
Connecticut Public

The Push For Internet Voting Continues, Mostly Thanks To One Guy

It's a lofty goal, and one that most cybersecurity experts scoff at. But it's a quest that the venture capitalist and former political insider continues to chip away at. His nonprofit, Tusk Philanthropies, announced a $10 million grant program Thursday to fund the development of a new internet-based voting system that he says will aim to win over security skeptics, who have long been wary of votes being cast via digital networks rather than through the paper ballots or ATM-type machines that most Americans currently use.
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to "shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin' brain." Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn't charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it's time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia's Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between "red states" and "blue states", while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
POLITICO

Milley's most important admission

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Make sure to join POLITICO on Thursday, Oct. 7, for our inaugural defense forum, where we'll talk to the decision-makers in the White House, Congress, military and defense industry who are reshaping American power abroad and redefining military readiness for the future of warfare.
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn't make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes "no apologies" for the Trump administration's actions to protect "real national security secrets."
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn't like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that's a big change from the current 10,000 threshold.
Connecticut Public

How Has U.S. Foreign Policy Changed Over The Years? The Answer May Surprise You

How much did the United States really change foreign policy when it changed presidents? Joe Biden is a very different person from Donald Trump. But Richard Haass argues that their approach to the world is less different than it seems. Haass is the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. It's a private group that includes a great deal of the U.S. foreign policy establishment - you know, diplomats and officials, some of them famous, many not, who engage with the world and wield influence as they go in and out of government over time.
Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

