CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

By DARIA LITVINOVA
expressnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday...

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

Russia s Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin s line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Kremlin Warns Over NATO Infrastructure In Ukraine

The Kremlin has reiterated that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's 'red lines' as Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka accused Washington of using training centers as a guise for setting up bases for the Western military alliance. Ukraine, which is not...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Valery Falkov
AFP

Paris attacks survivors relive horror in trial testimony

Survivors of the November 2015 Paris attacks began testifying at a historic trial on Tuesday, facing the ordeal of reliving that night of horror in the presence of over a dozen accused in court. One by one over the coming weeks, 300 survivors as well as family members of the victims of the murderous assault on November 13 are to take the stand. The suicide bombing and gun assaults by three teams of jihadists on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the national stadium -- planned in Syria and later claimed by the Islamic State group -- left 130 people dead and around 350 physically injured. "A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of us. I can still feel the explosion in my body, as well as the noise and the smell," Pierre, a now-retired gendarme officer, told the court Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus website, the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name. The ministry didn't provide any reasons for the decision to block the popular website, which is visited by some 20,000 users daily. The access to it was restricted several hours after it ran a story about an alleged shootout in...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Only surviving member of ISIS terror cell that slaughtered 130 in 2015 Paris atrocity tells court the attack was 'nothing personal'

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago has said the attack was 'nothing personal' as he appeared in court over the massacre. Salah Abdeslam, one of ten jihadists who attacked bars and restaurants in the French capital in November 2015, said it was retaliation for France bombing ISIS in Syria.
WORLD
AFP

Exiled from Crimea, Tatars struggle to start over in Ukraine

Born in exile, Rustem Skybin returned to his ancestral homeland Crimea in the mid-1990s only to be uprooted -- just like his family before him -- nearly 20 years later. The 45-year-old ceramics artist is among thousands of ethnic Tatars to have fled Crimea for mainland Ukraine since 2014, when Moscow captured the peninsula and made it part of Russia. The Muslim minority opposed Russia's takeover, fearing a repeat of Soviet-era repressions like the mass deportations that drove Skybin's relatives to Uzbekistan in Central Asia. Today, many among those fleeing say their fears of Kremlin rule are being borne out.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Moscow#Central Russia#School Shootings#Russian#Ap#The Perm State University#Tass#The Health Ministry#The Interior Ministry#Perm#Crimea
The Independent

YouTube shuts German channels of Russian broadcaster RT

YouTube says it has shut two German channels of Russian state broadcaster RT in a move centering on alleged coronavirus misinformation, a decision that drew threats of retaliation from Russia on Wednesday.YouTube, which is owned by Google said RT's German branch had received a “strike” for uploading material that violated YouTube's standards on COVID-19 misinformation, and as a consequence was suspended from uploading new videos to its channel.“During this suspension, RT DE tried to circumvent this restriction by using another YouTube channel to upload its videos,” which resulted in both channels being terminated for violating YouTube's conditions of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Russia threatens YouTube after suspension of German RT channels

Russia on Wednesday threatened to block YouTube and take other retaliatory measures, after the US video-sharing platform blocked the German-language channels of state broadcaster RT. Moscow has recently been ramping up pressure on foreign tech giants as it seeks greater control over content available online to its domestic audience. RT offers videos online in German, but has been unable so far to obtain a license to broadcast in Germany using terrestrial or satellite signals. 
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IBTimes

Putin Praises 'Useful' Erdogan Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded three-hour talks as "useful" and "productive" as they met to discuss the Syrian conflict. It was their first face-to-face talks in 18 months. The Russian leader hosted Erdogan at his Black Sea residence in the resort of Sochi after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Dutch, German police arrest suspects in explosive ATM raids

Police in the Netherlands and Germany have arrested nine suspected members of a gang responsible for a string of robberies targeting ATMs in Germany and for setting up a training center for blowing up cash machines, European Union police agency Europol said Thursday.The makeshift training facility in the central Dutch city of Utrecht helped unmask the gang during an 18-month cross-border investigation, according to Europol. Police in the northern German city of Osnabrueck said they became suspicious when a 29-year-old Dutch man there ordered several ATMs, saying they were for an art project in the Netherlands.Instead, the machines were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washingtonian.com

A Growing Number of Judges Are Questioning If Capitol Rioters Are Being Properly Punished

Dawn Bancroft pleaded guilty on Tuesday, September 28 for a misdemeanor charge, after the 59-year-old Pennsylvanian made a video leaving the Capitol amidst the January 6 riots saying she wanted to “shoot [Nancy Pelosi] in the friggin’ brain.” Some, including a senior District Judge, question why Bancroft wasn’t charged with a felony for threatening a government official.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy