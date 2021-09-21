CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Researchers Suggest An Easier Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt, which can trap carbon and could help fight climate change.

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

