CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S.-U.K.-Australia Alliance In The Indo-Pacific Draws Irks French Government

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Philippe Etienne, France's ambassador to the U.S., who was recalled to Paris after a U.S.-Australian submarine deal drew fury from the French government.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Tensions grow as U.S., allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

BANGKOK -- With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan, a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China. China has...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Stab in the back’: France hits out at Aukus alliance with fears it threatens Indo-Pacific partnerships

France has hit out at Australia’s decision to abandon a £43bn deal for French submarines in favour of a new security pact.The French government reacted angrily to news Australia, the UK and the US have entered an alliance that will involve building a nuclear-powered submarine fleet and wide-ranging projects on cyber warfare, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s foreign affairs minister, claimed the move was a “stab in the back” from Australia, telling Franceinfo: “We had established a trusting relationship with Australia, and this trust was betrayed.”The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell said the bloc had not been...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Australia#U S#Indo Pacific#French#Npr
Washington Times

Beijing calls new U.S.-U.K.-Australian alliance 'irresponsible'

China’s communist government served up relatively mild criticism Thursday of the announced tripartite security pact between the United States, Australia and Britain. President Biden unveiled the new alliance, dubbed “AUKUS,” for Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S., Wednesday at the White House. It includes joint development of eight nuclear-powered attack submarines for the Australian navy, which currently has none.
U.S. POLITICS
sldinfo.com

France, the EU and the Indo-Pacific

Paris – The temperature in the Indo Pacific region has risen for the Western allies in general and for France in particular. President Emmanuel Macron clearly sees a pressing need for a switch to a new principal partner after Australia cancelled a planned order for the French designed Barracuda conventional attack submarine, deemed by Canberra to be inadequate to meet a perceived rising threat from China.
POLITICS
mix929.com

AUKUS pact no threat to Indo-Pacific stability, U.S. envoy says

JAKARTA (Reuters) – A defence pact between Australia, the United States and Britain is no threat to Indo-Pacific stability and is not aimed at any one country, a U.S. envoy said on Wednesday, amid concern in a region where China’s influence is on the rise. Indonesia is worried that the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
WABE

Why A Submarine Deal Has France At Odds With The U.S., U.K. And Australia

Australia bailed on a submarine contract with France worth $66 billion last week, choosing instead to work with the United States and the United Kingdom. Outraged, France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia. The Australian Navy’s six Collins-class submarines are set to reach the end of their service...
WORLD
whbl.com

After Australia arms deal flop, EU to launch Indo-Pacific plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will set out a formal strategy on Thursday to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific and counter China’s rising power, although Australia’s decision to cancel an arms contract with France may complicate cooperation. Led by France, Germany and the Netherlands, which first set out...
INDIA
marketplace.org

U.S., U.K. and Australia form AUKUS, a pact to counter China

President Joe Biden and his counterparts in the United Kingdom and Australia announced a new defense partnership on Wednesday called AUKUS. Even though these English-speaking maritime powers aren’t saying it directly, this partnership is about China. The alliance’s first big move is that the United States will share sensitive technology...
WORLD
The Independent

North Korea says new US alliance in Indo-Pacific and submarine deal could trigger ‘nuclear arms race’

North Korea has said America’s “double-dealing attitude” with respect to its recent security pact with Australia and Britain could “trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race” in the Indo-Pacific region.The US forged a trilateral security partnership last week that will involve Britain giving technological aid to Australia to develop eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal came amid an escalating security situation in the region as North Korea and South Korea both tested a series of missiles.The new pact, known as the Aukus deal, has been perceived to be a counter to China, which supports North Korea and has a strong...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
796
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy