The Deaconess Sports Park will soon receive an upgrade that will make the baseball & softball complex even more attractive to teams from around the region. The Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau (also known as Visit Evansville) announced that eight of the Deaconess Sports Park fields will be upgraded with synthetic turf. The turf will be used on those infields as well as the batting cages and bullpens for those fields. This project is scheduled to start in early November and is expected to be completed in time for the 2022 season.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO