Texas abortion bill sparks debate on college campuses

By ELISSA SALAMY, The National Desk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - The Texas law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware they are pregnant, is sparking fierce debate between college students, including on the campus of Texas A&M. “While it is one of the most strict...

New York Post

Texas’ new law forces Americans to have the abortion debate we need

One of the problems with abortion law is that it’s difficult to separate how we feel about abortion from how we feel about the law. This is worth keeping in mind as Texas and Florida Republicans, who are pushing legislatively against abortion, prepare to face down congressional Democrats pushing the other way. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a Dec. 1 date to begin hearings in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case that could end with the high court vacating Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Texas' abortion ban sparks new case as poll shows public recoiling

Texas Republicans' new abortion ban is problematic for a great many reasons, but it's the vigilante-style system that makes it unique. As we've discussed, if some random person learns that a Texan had an abortion seven weeks after getting pregnant, he could file suit against the physician who performed the procedure. And the nurse who was in the room. And the friend who drove the woman to the health clinic. And the family member who gave the woman some money to help pay for the trip.
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Students debate new Texas abortion restrictions

Texas A&M student organizations representing both sides of the abortion debate critiqued Texas’s new “heartbeat bill” — the most restrictive abortion ban in the country as of Sept. 1. The Texas Heartbeat Act, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19, prohibits abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” can...
TEXAS STATE
abc17news.com

New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will consider an abortion bill similar to one signed into law in Texas that would ban most abortions in the state. Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby filed the legislation Wednesday and it was quickly met with criticism by Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said it will monitor the legislation and pointed out that he opposes abortions. Like Texas, the bill would allow civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law, with penalties of $10,000 per abortion. Barnaby’s office said he wasn’t ready to comment on it. Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor, called the bill dangerous and radical.
FLORIDA STATE
drurymirror.org

Senate Bill 8: Drury perspectives on Texas’ new abortion law

On Sept. 1, 2021, a new law came into effect in the state of Texas. This law, aptly named Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), is made to effectively stop abortions in women who are over six weeks pregnant. However, this law is unusual in the sense that it is not...
TEXAS STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

State Democrats fear Texas-style abortion bill in Georgia

ATLANTA – Just over a week before a U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on Georgia’s controversial abortion law, state Democrats said Wednesday they will continue fighting any Republican efforts to curtail reproductive rights in the future. In a virtual press conference also attended by a Planned Parenthood official,...
GEORGIA STATE
romper.com

Texas Just Passed Another Extreme Anti-Abortion Bill

Less than a month after a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in Texas, state legislators have passed a new anti-abortion bill, this time focusing on limiting medication abortions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new bill into law, which bans abortion-inducing drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol from being used in the state seven weeks into a pregnancy. Reproductive rights advocates have consistently called medication abortion safe and effective.
TEXAS STATE
wuwf.org

Texas-Style Abortion Bill Filed In Florida

State Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona, filed a proposal Wednesday that aims to follow Texas’ lead in blocking physicians from performing abortions if there is a “detectable fetal heartbeat.”. The 40-page proposal (HB 167), dubbed the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” would require doctors to test for fetal heartbeats, which can occur six...
FLORIDA STATE
KSAT 12

The Texas GOP lawmaker behind the abortion ban, voting restrictions bill and more

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Gov. Greg Abbott signed one of the most consequential bills of the year last month — the elections overhaul that caused House Democrats to flee the state for nearly six weeks — he chose the East Texas city of Tyler.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Florida lawmaker introduces abortion bill modeled after Texas law

A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday modeled after Texas' new law prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, or roughly six weeks — before many people know they are pregnant. Why it matters: Similar bills introduced to the Florida legislature have failed, but that was before the Supreme...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Interactive

Texas abortion ban heats up debate in Florida: How available is abortion now?

Abortion rights advocates are mobilizing supporters to fight legislation anticipated from the Republican-controlled state Legislature to adopt an abortion ban similar to Texas's new law. The Texas law that took effect Sept. 1 prohibits abortions after a heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks, and does not make exceptions for...
FLORIDA STATE
kcountry1057.com

Pro-Life Wildcats spark discussions about abortion on UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The Students for Life of America group at the University of Kentucky, also known as Pro-Life Wildcats, hosted the See Me Now tour on Monday to raise awareness about abortion methods. “The display is based around the violence of abortion,” explained Matthew Burton, president of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
criernewsroom.com

Texas’ abortion bill is an attack on free choice

A new state law restricting abortion access went into effect in Texas. Known as SB (Senate Bill) 8, the new law effectively bans all abortions past six weeks of pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat is detected; in addition, the law makes no distinction between pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The law stands in violation to Supreme Court precedent which prohibits states from banning abortions before fetal viability, about 22 to 24 weeks into the pregnancy. This law also represents a shameless attack on Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to choose, and sets a precedent that citizens may be deputized to enforce a constitutionally questionable law; the state can shirk a legal challenge to the law by saying they are not responsible for enforcing it. The law is unique in the fact that government officials are prohibited from enforcing the six-week limit on abortions; instead, the law encourages citizens to sue clinics, doctors, and others who assisted in helping someone get abortions. Under SB8, the patient themselves may not be sued, but plaintiffs who sue those who assisted in an illegal abortion and win can collect up to $10,000 and receive compensation for any legal costs incurred. Victorious defendants are not entitled to having their legal costs covered.
TEXAS STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Florida lawmaker files 'heartbeat' abortion bill similar to Texas law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On the heels of Texas' restrictive abortion bill going into effect, a Florida lawmaker has filed a nearly identical one in the Sunshine State. If passed as a law, the bill would make abortion illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That usually is around six weeks. And, for many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.
FLORIDA STATE
wglt.org

The House Will Vote On A Bill Meant To Counter Texas-Style Abortion Bans

The U.S. House will vote Friday on a bill that protects a person's access to abortion. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing the Women's Health Protection Act to floor in response to S.B. 8, a Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, before most people realize they are pregnant. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law from taking effect, although the decision leaves the door open for future challenges.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Talk 1340

Texas Lawmakers Getting Death Threats Over Abortion Bill

Those who are in the public eye are used to the angry phone calls, tweets, and letters they receive. For lawmakers, commentators, and others it comes with the job and most learn to have thick skin early in their careers. Sadly, death threats are also something that people who are...
TEXAS STATE

