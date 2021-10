Alaphilippe defends title with possibly greatest ride of his career. Eyebrows were raised when Julian Alaphilippe opted to skip the Olympics earlier this season. The Frenchman explained that he was prioritising preparation for a defence of his World Championships title, but it still felt like an unusual decision, considering that the Olympics only comes around every four years, and that Alaphilippe would have likely been a top contender for gold.

CYCLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO