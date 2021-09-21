NBC News anchor Tom Llamas taps into his roots for a new streaming newscast

It's possible that the future of NBC News started in a Miami dentist office. The Cuban immigrant father of the network's newest anchor, Tom Llamas, had a dental practice in the city where he treated the children of Jorge Ramos, the renowned TV journalist at the Spanish-language network Univision. Luis Llamas told Ramos that his then-15-year-old son had an interest in journalism and asked about getting him a tour of the network's newsroom.