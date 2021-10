Say what you want about Kim Kardashian, but she definitely knows how to get people talking, and this time Debra Messing of Will & Grace is involved. Not too long after Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrapped, the longtime reality television icon landed a gig hosting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, resulting in Messing calling out Kardashian and wondering why a reality star got the job. If you can see the flaw in Debra Messing’s logic, you’re not alone: Twitter couldn’t help but roast the former SMASH star.

