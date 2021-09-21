How I Found a Credential Exposure Bug on BBC.

I’m a beginner in bug bounty hunting. Even though my bachelors was in electronics, I got fascinated with cyber security while reading about computer networks in my bachelors. As my interest grew, I got to know more about network security & web security by reading and practicing them. I was aware of bug bounties by reading articles related to them but at the start, I was not confident enough to find bugs if a target was given to me. I’m not attracted to the bounties which people post on social media and I always firmly believe that constant learning, perseverance and sharing whatever you’ve learnt matters in all walks of life. Imagine if google search was restricted only to the employees of google :P, we wouldn’t be here LOL.