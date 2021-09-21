CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

What we're obsessed with right now: Jungle's new 'Loving in Stereo' album

Hastings Tribune
 9 days ago

What I'm obsessed with: "Loving in Stereo," the new album from the U.K. dance duo Jungle. Who/what is Jungle?: Jungle is Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, a British songwriting and production duo whose 2014 self-titled debut album was shortlisted for the U.K.'s prestigious Mercury Prize. This puts the Jungle gents in the most-excellent company of FKA twigs, Foals and the Arctic Monkeys, as it should.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Why is everyone obsessed with Squid Game right now?

Every so often, a Netflix production emerges from the media content mines to completely dominate popular discourse for a few days. First we had Stranger Things, then came Emily in Paris, soon followed by Bridgerton, and now we have Squid Game, a dystopian South Korean series taking the streaming platform by storm. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has even said that it has "a very good chance" of becoming their most popular show ever. But what’s all the fuss about?
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Hot Right NowCeleb-Worthy Swag: The Products and Experiences We’re Loving Right Now!

Here are the hottest products on the lips of Hollywood’s elite this week. Cheese lovers, finally a snack you can take with you. The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups are smart and filling with 5g of protein and 140 calories. Plus, they fit neatly into your cup holder making them a great companion for any road trip or quick errand. Available in three crave-worthy flavors — Creamy Original paired with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar paired with pretzel breadsticks and Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks — simply slather on and enjoy the best crunchy-creamy-then-crunchy-again textural experience we’ve ever had in a snack. Two-pack is $2.49, available at thelaughingcow.com.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Well, we're only one week removed from the official end to summer, but the season certainly feels well on its way out. It may swelter a few more times before fall arrives, at least here in the northeast, but we're looking ahead: big, long jackets, sporty watches, rain boots, and seasonal fragrances from Aesop.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Dua Lipa
Harper's Bazaar

Editor's picks: what we're coveting right now

Always on the lookout for the most exciting fashion launches, unique collaborations and limited-edition collections? Us too. That's why we are rounding up the items that are currently sitting at the top of our fashion team's wish lists to help inspire and inform your shopping decisions. Whether it is the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
variancemagazine.com

Maverick Sabre's 'Not Easy Love' is our new obsession

Maverick Sabre has shared a new song called "Not Easy Love," which features Demae. And it's our new obsession. Out now via FAMM, the velvet smooth cut is Sabre's first since 2019 project When I Wake Up. It's also accompanied by a video directed by Louis Mackay. “Not Easy Love'...
MUSIC
Washingtonian.com

What We’re Excited to Read, Watch, See, and Listen to Right Now

Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-dominating Broadway hit—a jazzy Greek-myth musical—arrives for a short KenCen stint beginning October 13, the first stop on a national tour. Music fests are back! Broccoli City was recently canceled, but All Things Go is, at press time, a go. This year’s event—October 16 at Merriweather Post Pavilion—features the likes of Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX.
ENTERTAINMENT
GreenMatters

6 Vegan Belts We’re Currently Obsessing Over

The '90s are back, baby! Gen Z has brought back Y2K fashion in all its glory, which includes belts of all varieties — thick belts, skinny belts, belts with statement buckles, and beyond (though thankfully this doesn't include belted tunics... yikes). That said, while most traditional belts are made from leather, we have a number of favorite brands that offer super cute vegan belts. We promise those judgmental teens won't be able to tell the difference.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereo#San Diego#The Jungle#Dance#British#Mercury Prize#Sandiegouniontribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
@wearemitu

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy